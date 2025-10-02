UNC O-Line Coach Will Friend Discusses Improvement Over Bye Week
North Carolina offensive line coach Will Friend met with reporters at the Kenan Football Center ahead of Saturday's game against Clemson. He discussed how the team improved during the bye week, the challenges presented by Clemson's defensive line and more.
Here is a partial transcript:
On if it’s a struggle with the quarterback uncertainty …
We have a role in our offense, and no matter who is playing at quarterback, really doesn’t affect us. Whether it’s during a game or heading into a game, it doesn’t matter. You don’t do anything different no matter who’s in the game. We’ve got guys that can execute their job and it’s our responsibility in the protections and the runs, no matter who’s in there. So for an offensive line, it really doesn’t matter.
On Chad Lindbergh …
Well, we really didn't know during the offseason, so we kind of had to figure that out after the offseason. But, you know, Chad's a smart guy, and he's done a good job picking up on a position that, you know, really hasn't played and really wasn't planning on playing. And so he's done some things. He's gotten better each week of practice. And so, you know, he's got to keep going in that direction, but he's done some good things for us.
On Clemson's D-Line ...
Well, you know, I think, no question, they're a really talented group of players. Those are guys that, you know, we knew about in recruiting at different places I've been. And, you know, so they're really good players. But, you know, not only are they good players, they're coached well.
Well, you know, I think, no question, they're a really talented group of players. Those are guys that, you know, we knew about in recruiting at different places I've been. And, you know, so they're really good players. But, you know, not only are they good players, they're coached well.

You know, both defensive line coaches I've worked with before, and they're outstanding coaches, and they've done a good job with those players.
So, you know, they possess a lot of challenges for us and give us a lot of things that we're going to have to deal with. And so there's no question, you know, it's a good matchup of a challenge for our guys to kind of see, you know, where they're at.
On Improving and Execution ...
You’re where you’re at. You want to execute better. You want to play more consistent. You want to be more successful. I think it goes back to how you prepare and how you go about each day. Are you working to get better? Are you trying to stack days on every day? It’s the process, it’s not the results. You know, the results will take care of themselves.
There’s a process that goes with getting yourself ready. If you continue to improve on that, and you get better and better and better, then results change. So that’s what the focus has been, to try to get consistency, to try to be more successful.
