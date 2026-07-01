UNC Officially in Hunt for One of Nation’s Top Centers
In this story:
The Tar Heels are already making plans for the future. The high school recruiting class of 2026 hasn’t even settled into the program, and Michael Malone and his staff already have a great jump on the prospects inside the class of 2027.
Michael Malone recently extended an offer to a top-15 recruit in 2027, Darius Wabbington. The six-foot-eleven center from Phoenix, Arizona, has been a source of interest for many teams this offseason, and North Carolina was one of the few to make his short list.
Top Six for UNC
Wabbington recently cut his recruitment list down to his top six schools, one of which was the Tar Heels. Texas, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, and Louisville were the other five schools. North Carolina and the center prospect seem like a good fit, but it will be tough to compete against Arizona for the Phoenix native.
Wabbington’s name has been picking up steam lately, as he is one of the highest recruits rising on a national scale. He’s ranked as the 13th overall player per 247Sports and the third-ranked center overall.
He’s given a 5-star rating from 247Sports as well, only solidifying his place as one of the most sought-after players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Of his top six schools, he has yet to take an official visit to three of them, with North Carolina being one of the programs yet to host.
Texas, Louisville, and Arizona are the three that have gotten Wabbington on campus, yet another reason to believe Arizona has the upper hand in this recruiting battle. North Carolina will likely bring him in for a visit, but no visit has been scheduled yet.
Malone Continues To Be Active
This is great news for Tar Heels fans and gives them even more reason to be excited about this “new era” under Michael Malone. His ability to stay active in the recruiting game was one of the major questions when hiring a former NBA coach, but so far, he hasn’t missed a beat.
Malone has hit the ground running since his introduction as head coach, giving Carolina fans plenty of reason to be excited about the direction of the program.
With the recruiting race for the class of 2027 heating up, it’ll be exciting to see Malone take on his first round of incoming freshmen and what talent he’s able to land in Chapel Hill. Wabbington is a potential early suitor.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.