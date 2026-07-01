UNC Officially in Hunt for One of Nation’s Top Centers

The Tar Heels are already making plans for the future. The high school recruiting class of 2026 hasn’t even settled into the program, and Michael Malone and his staff already have a great jump on the prospects inside the class of 2027.

Michael Malone recently extended an offer to a top-15 recruit in 2027, Darius Wabbington. The six-foot-eleven center from Phoenix, Arizona, has been a source of interest for many teams this offseason, and North Carolina was one of the few to make his short list.

Top Six for UNC

NEWS: 2027 Top-15 overall recruit Darius Wabbington is down to six schools, he tells @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-11 center has scheduled his first three official visits: https://t.co/tI5aCjt81O pic.twitter.com/e5qDctLLht — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 30, 2026

Wabbington recently cut his recruitment list down to his top six schools, one of which was the Tar Heels. Texas, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, and Louisville were the other five schools. North Carolina and the center prospect seem like a good fit, but it will be tough to compete against Arizona for the Phoenix native.

Wabbington’s name has been picking up steam lately, as he is one of the highest recruits rising on a national scale. He’s ranked as the 13th overall player per 247Sports and the third-ranked center overall.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Darius Wabbington, the No. 13 overall recruit in the national 2027 class, tells @247Sports he has cut his of options down to six schools.



The five-star big man has locked in two official visits and discussed his thoughts on each program.



𝐕𝐈𝐏 https://t.co/igauTABDwB pic.twitter.com/qnV5E6w2pO — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) June 30, 2026

He’s given a 5-star rating from 247Sports as well, only solidifying his place as one of the most sought-after players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Of his top six schools, he has yet to take an official visit to three of them, with North Carolina being one of the programs yet to host.

Texas, Louisville, and Arizona are the three that have gotten Wabbington on campus, yet another reason to believe Arizona has the upper hand in this recruiting battle. North Carolina will likely bring him in for a visit, but no visit has been scheduled yet.

Malone Continues To Be Active

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is great news for Tar Heels fans and gives them even more reason to be excited about this “new era” under Michael Malone. His ability to stay active in the recruiting game was one of the major questions when hiring a former NBA coach, but so far, he hasn’t missed a beat.

Malone has hit the ground running since his introduction as head coach, giving Carolina fans plenty of reason to be excited about the direction of the program.

With the recruiting race for the class of 2027 heating up, it’ll be exciting to see Malone take on his first round of incoming freshmen and what talent he’s able to land in Chapel Hill. Wabbington is a potential early suitor.