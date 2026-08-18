Why Demon June's Improvements Will Elevate UNC's Rushing Attack

While the result may be the same, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be completely different in 2026.

This offseason, North Carolina added an abundance of talent in the transfer portal and recruiting class and hired Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator in an attempt to reinvent that unit. One feature of the offense that will be amplified this season is the rushing attack. Over the weekend, running back Demon June explained the improvements he has made this offseason.

June's Thoughts

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) avoids a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The game’s not as fast, guys aren’t as big,” June said. “But like I said, knowing the areas you need to improve in going into the offseason helped me add fuel to the fire just to come back this year with a tough-guy type of [mentality]. Just wanting to be that guy.”

“My pass protection and downfield reads,” June continued. “Being able to see the game, get a feel of the speed, and taking that into account from last season compared to the offseason and now how I see the field. Definitely just taking a deep breath, slowing down, and just getting a better visual and feel of everything.”

Why This Matters

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offense remains a mystery heading into the season, as the starting quarterback is still unknown with less than two weeks until Week 1. The Tar Heels' backfield is collectively one of the strongest units on the roster, with June leading the way.

In his freshman season, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back had 84 carries for 464 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Additionally, June recorded 17 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown. Now, as the clear RB1 in this backfield, June's workload is expected to increase exponentially in 2026. Based on his production from last season in a limited role, June could be a breakout star for North Carolina.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) and defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (15) defend in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, improving pass protection is crucial if June wants to stay on the field, and the sophomore running back acknowledged that during his press conference on Friday. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels will be relying on the rushing attack early and often , as whoever the starting quarterback is navigates their way into the position.

North Carolina's ability to run the football will also be contingent on the game script. If the Tar Heels repeatedly find themselves down, Petrino's hand could be forced to abandon the rushing attack. That's why this coaching staff has to choose the quarterback who gives the team the best chance to compete consistently in games. If that happens, June and this rushing attack could explode this season.