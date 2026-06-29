Future NBA Potential Highlights North Carolina's 2026 Ceiling

Although it has been less than a week since the 2026 NBA Draft, there have already been mock drafts compiled for the 2027 draft.

In this year's draft, we saw former North Carolina Tar Heels Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar each selected. While Wilson came off the board at No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls, Veesaar slipped to the back end of the second round at No. 52 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

This past week, ESPN's Jeremy Woo compiled his first mock draft for the 2027 NBA Draft, which included landing spots for the top 10 selections. Here is why North Carolina should feel optimistic about its chances this season based on where some of its players are listed.

First Tar Heel Off the Board

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Matt Able proved his worth at the NBA scouting combine last month, establishing himself as a borderline first-round pick. However, the North Carolina State transfer made the correct decision and stayed in Chapel Hill.

In Woo's mock draft, the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard ranked No. 16 on the big board, which would be right outside the lottery picks. At the scouting combine, Able proved he could be an all-around player on both ends of the court, not requiring a high volume of shot attempts to produce. With Michael Malone taking over as head coach, Able should take a major leap and cement himself as a first-round lock in 2027.

Another First-Round Talent?

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Losing the aforementioned cornerstone players in the frontcourt will be impossible to replace. However, Malone and his staff aggressively pursued overseas prospects, which included signing Barcelona center Sayon Keita.

The 7-foot-1. 215-pound center is a legitimate lottery pick candidate, but Woo has the ultra-talented big man ranked 25th on the big board. Keita could skyrocket draft boards as the season progresses, but it will take time to see his development materialize.

Chances of Three First-Round Products

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, that is where the bus stops, well, in terms of Tar Heels being evaluated as first-round prospects. However, Neoklis Avdalas rounds out the group as the No. 53-ranked player in this mock draft.

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard will likely improve his stock as the season unfolds, and with a strong supporting cast and coaching staff, the Virginia Tech transfer's production and efficiency will take major leaps.

Overall Thoughts

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While a mock draft is not an end-all, be-all, it does prove how underrated North Carolina's roster is currently being assessed. At the moment, the Tar Heels are viewed as a borderline top-25 team, with several questions about cohesion and the new coaching staff.

However, I would argue that this roster is one of the most well-rounded units in the nation, and the versatility across the board will elevate the program to heights it has not reached in recent memory. These three players will be monumental in how far North Carolina advances in the NCAA Tournament next March.