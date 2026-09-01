One Thing UNC Is Missing From Its 2026–27 Schedule

The non-conference schedule for Michael Malone’s first season has been released, and it’s a respectable group of tough opponents. However, one thing is noticeably missing.

North Carolina has several quality individual matchups in the early stages of the season, including Arkansas in the ACC/SEC Challenge, Kentucky at MSG, and Illinois in the Nashville Hoops Showdown.

What’s Missing?

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue is that those tough games are spread out through the schedule, and North Carolina doesn’t have an elite in-season tournament to compete in this year.

What makes tournaments like the Players Era or the Maui Invitational so valuable is the opportunity to simulate the feeling of March in the early season. Taking on many high-level opponents in a short time allows teams to get battle-tested early and can provide real advantages.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Players Era, specifically, is getting more teams ready than ever, and North Carolina is not one of them. The 2026 tournament is expanding to 24 teams across two tournaments and features many elite teams, including Michigan and Florida.

Michigan is the prime example of a team that may have benefited from the Players Era tournament, as they won the 2025 event and also went on to win the 2026 National Championship. While there may not be a direct correlation, it’s worth noting what these types of showcases can provide.

Why an In-Season Tournament Would Help UNC

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The advantages provided by that level of tournament would be extremely valuable for a team like this year’s North Carolina Tar Heels. With Michael Malone entering his first season with a roster full of newcomers, including transfers and international prospects, those games in a high-level tournament could be valuable in exposing a team to adversity before March. It would also help teams identify weaknesses and address them early in the season.

It’s the closest thing college basketball has to offer that shares any resemblance to what March Madness is like. Teams play multiple games within days, primarily on neutral courts away from home.

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot RJ on the court against the Louisville Cardinals in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

High-level games against excellent teams before the true stakes arrive are a great way to fast-track a team to cohesion. The Tar Heels will have opportunities to test themselves on their non-conference slate, but an in-season tournament could give them the boost they may need.

Unfortunately, it seems the Heels will have to do without this season. Let’s hope the non-conference schedule can get North Carolina tested enough to make a deep run in March.