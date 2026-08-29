Why Terrence Brown Could Become UNC's Next Fan Favorite

There are plenty of exciting pieces on this North Carolina team under Michael Malone. There have been plenty of beloved players to come through Chapel Hill, and I expect one of the newest Tar Heels to enter that category.

Fan-Favorite in Chapel Hill

Terrence Brown is the obvious choice for a fan-favorite player on Michael Malone’s first team. Coming off a highly productive year at Utah, Terrence Brown was an early target for Malone after landing the head coaching job, and it’s easy to see why.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown scored essentially 20 points per game at Utah last season (19.9), and he’ll likely bring that same drive to score to Chapel Hill. While he may not take the same volume of shots he did at Utah, I would expect Brown to be the primary scoring option for Malone’s Heels.

Part of the issue last season was that North Carolina lacked a point guard who played entirely fearlessly for every minute of the game. I see Terrence Brown in a similar light to former Tar Heel Caleb Love. Both guys were major scoring options for their team and played fearlessly when attacking the basket.

Confident but Not Careless

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After not seeing that approach last season, Brown could feel like a breath of fresh air for this fanbase. Now, there’s a line between fearless and careless, and Brown will have to be sure to walk that line. He averaged 2.4 turnovers a game last season, which was higher than the national average.

If Brown can take care of the basketball and still play freely and confidently, he could be a very fun player to watch this season. When North Carolina needs a bucket next season, Brown will likely be the player Malone turns to, and that should give Tar Heel fans a lot of trust in Brown.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another aspect that makes Brown a great candidate for a fan favorite is that he has the opportunity to be the first Tar Heel star in the Michael Malone era. Fans will be looking to attach themselves to Malone’s first season , and a newcomer who scores at a high level could help lead North Carolina toward the top of the ACC.

If Brown can turn his scoring ability into reliability, it’s very easy to envision him becoming popular with the fanbase. There are plenty of other newcomers with compelling stories that will resonate with fans, but Brown seems to have the clearest path towards stardom in Chapel Hill.