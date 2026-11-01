Projecting Potential 2027-28 UNC Lineup With Demarcus Henry

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed 2027 5-star forward Demarcus Henry, who announced his commitment on Friday afternoon.

The No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 small forward in next year's class, according to ESPN , recently visited Chapel Hill and appeared to tip the scales in the Tar Heels' favor. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward is arguably the best player in the 2027 class, with Beckham Black as the top competition for that title.

Nevertheless, Michael Malone has his first commit since taking over as North Carolina's head coach. Obviously, the 2027-28 college basketball season is a long way off, which is when we'll see Henry in a Tar Heel uniform. It may be a bit premature, but let's take our shot and predict how North Carolina's starting five could look with Henry officially in the equation .

Point Guard: Jalen Davis

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These projections assume that some of the players on this year's roster will depart for the draft. Based on who we have as the hypothetical point guard, Neoklis Avdalas could be a one-and-done player for the Tar Heels.

Davis, the No. 28 overall prospect in next year's class, according to ESPN, has 11 teams on his list. North Carolina entered the race; Davis had an official visit in Chapel Hill on Oct. 3. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound recruit is a do-it-all guard, and it was apparent in his performance at the 2026 Adidas 3SSB circuit, as he was one of the top scorers.

Shooting Guard: Demarcus Henry

Henry is listed as a small forward; shooting guard may be the best fit, especially considering who has been listed at small forward, which we'll reveal in a second. Nevertheless, his ability to score off the dribble and explode to the rim is his calling card.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's one of the most natural scorers in next year's class, and that will be magnified if he's allowed to play at the two.

Small Forward: Maximo Adams

You can argue that Adams is a legitimate prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft. On the other hand, he will be coming off the bench for North Carolina this season. That doesn't mean Adams will be completely taken off teams' draft boards, but his role could be somewhat limited.

Assuming Adams isn’t capable of showcasing his skill set in a secondary role with Matt Able in the starting lineup this season. Also, based on this projection, Able will depart for the upcoming draft. Assuming Adams returns to North Carolina for his sophomore season next year, this would be a perfect fit alongside Henry at shooting guard.

Power Forward: CJ Rosser

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The No. 3 overall recruit and No. 1 power forward in the 2027 class, according to ESPN, has also been heavily linked to North Carolina. Not to mention, Rosser is an in-state recruit. Additionally, now that the Tar Heels have officially landed Henry, forming a tandem with the two top-three prospects is a legitimate possibility.

Malone and the coaching staff will likely make Rosser the next priority, and now they can attach Henry to the pitch.

Center: Sayon Keita

Keita has shown flashes of elite traits during the preseason , especially on defense. There's a possibility he solidifies himself as one of the best rim protectors in the country by the end of the season.

North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) dunks the ball Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That said, the former FC Barcelona center would benefit from staying in college for at least two seasons and developing. Keita is viewed as a potential second-round pick in next year's draft, but he could be a locked-in first-round prospect in 2028 with an additional year in Chapel Hill.