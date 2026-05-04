Projecting UNC's Rotation for 2026-27 Season

With the roster finally being filled out and limited spots remaining, we’re able to get a decent look at what the starting lineup could look like for North Carolina next season. Along with the starters, Michael Malone has acquired some interesting role players and has also retained important minutes for returning players.

With the offseason now calming down, predicting the starting lineup and which players will play pivotal roles in North Carolina’s rotation is fully on the table.

PG: Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates with fans after the game at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

While Avdalas is flexible enough to play the two or even the three, it seems as if his most natural position is running the point. Due to other commitments, it seems Malone brought Avdalas in primarily to play up top.

An excellent passer and playmaker, Avdalas will hopefully guide Carolina through a tough ACC this season. His connections with the other guards that were acquired will be an interesting development to keep an eye on.

SG: Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown is an excellent option at the two, and can easily move to the one if Avdalas needs a breather. The talented scorer is going to be a major offensive weapon for North Carolina next season, and watching him play should be a ton of fun.

SF: Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the main selling points, I believe, Maximo Adams received from Malone when he was convincing him to stay committed was a potential starting spot. Adams again has the flexibility to move all over the floor but has a natural feel at the three spot.

Adams’ development this season will be an interesting storyline to follow, and watching him grow as the season progresses should be very exciting for Tar Heel fans.

PF: Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Again, a main selling point for Stevenson returning must have been his knowledge that a starting position would fall into his lap. Down the last stretch of the season, Stevenson was plunged into the starting lineup following major injuries, and he more than withstood the task at hand. Watching him progress and take on this role is exciting, as he is slated for a big jump this offseason.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

C: Sayon Keita

As an easy start, the seven-foot 5-star prospect was a major sigh of relief for all Tar Heels fans. Keita’s combination of size, length, and mobility will prove to be a key asset for Carolina this season. This frontcourt duo with Jarin Stevenson will have some major shoes to fill heading into the season, but Keita has an intriguing future nonetheless.

Bench Rotation

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coming off the bench first would no doubt be Matt Able from NC State. Able could find his way into starting minutes at some point in the season, but he would be an excellent sixth man to relieve some of the starters in the backcourt.

Other depth pieces so far include Cade Bennerman, Isaiah Denis, and Jaydon Young. I expect Denis to have the most impactful minutes of those three, and expect to see him as one of the first off the bench.