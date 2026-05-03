Predicting Jarin Stevenson's Role in 2026

Jarin Stevenson's commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels for the 2026-27 season has been solidified.

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward officially re-signed with North Carolina on Friday. Stevenson announced that he would be returning to Chapel Hill for his senior year on April 13. While verbal commitments virtually lock the player in place, we have seen countless times in recent memory those announcements not coming to fruition. However, that will not be the case in this specific situation.

Significance of News

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the world of NIL, loyalty is shoved under the woodwork, as some players are prioritizing money over long-term development. Everyone is chasing money, and while student-athletes should value it, important aspects are being thrown out the window. That has led several players to back out of contracts with their respective programs and jump ship for coaches who will offer them the most money.

Luckily for the Tar Heels, Stevenson, while earning an insurmountable amount of money, is staying with a program close to home, which has allowed him to develop as a player and human being. That will continue to be the case, as head coach Michael Malone has a clear vision for the Alabama transfer next season.

What Malone Told Stevenson's Family

Apr 8, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Michael Malone speak before a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

According to multiple sources, the 54-year-old head coach made retaining Stevenson a priority this offseason. Stevenson's dad explained what Malone told his family during the negotiation process.

“He said he was going to make Jarin [Stevenson] a priority and that he’s expecting a lot out of him, and we all liked what he told us,” Jarod Stevenson said. “[Malone] expects Jarin [Stevenson] to take on that role as someone who can stretch the floor, play good defense, and rebound. He even mentioned Aaron Gordon with the Nuggets - that Jarin [Stevenson] could play a similar type of role.”

What To Expect From Stevenson in 2026

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) and guard Damarco Minor (7) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, Stevenson played in all 33 games, including 25 starts. In those outings, the forward averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three-point range.

However, in the final nine games of the season, which is when Caleb Wilson was out of the lineup, Stevenson averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field. That level of production should be replicated next season, with an expanded role, as Wilson and Henri Veesaar are no longer part of the equation in Chapel Hill.

Predicting Stevenson's Role

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives through Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Going back to the comments from Stevenson's dad about how Malone compares to Stevenson and Gordon. We saw a glimpse last season of why Malone believes Stevenson can operate in a similar role.

Stevenson's ability to shoot from beyond the arc while serving as a facilitator in the high post is exactly what Gordon did during his time in Malone's system. The veteran forward can also be used in the pick-and-roll, which will result in easy lobs on a consistent basis. Stevenson's strong late-season performance is what makes this coach-player pairing so intriguing heading into 2026.