UNC QB Gio Lopez Discusses First-Half Struggles, Second-Half Surge
North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez spoke to the media at the Kenan Football Center after the Tar Heels defeated Stanford 20-15 on Saturday. Lopez threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.
A partial transcript of noteworthy comments.
On second half adjustments…
Kind of same discussion we had a Syracuse, you know, came back executing, felt like everything that was going on with self inflicted. And we just executed a lot better in the second half. And I think we just did an overall good job in the game second half, just executing our plays. And, you know, playing the best of our ability.
On the 55-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Shipp…
Saw a blitz zero, and I saw Jordan one on one. You know, we've ripped that all week in practice. I just trusted him because he's been getting open all week. So kind of same situation practice goes to, you know, game day reality and worked out really good for us.
On whether or not a conversation has ever been had about a switch to Max Johnson at QB…
I think Max is a great player. And for me, you know, I feel like he's always on my toes. Max has been a baller. You know, we got the fall camp. He was doing a great job as well. So for me, I feel like I've executed every play. You know, I'm not worried about, of course, can't be worried about, you know, not turning the ball over, not making bad plays, just playing my game, but, you know, just having to show up and be a good player.
Because that's the same thing I saw. We had a great backup, and Bishop (Davenport), who's playing at South (Alabama) now, and I think this, you know, same situation where I just had to play good football. I have a great backup behind me. Don't call me back up. You know, Max, great player. But you know, hasn't been a conversation.
On how to fix slow starts on the first offense in the first half…
We were talking about during the week. You know, we're just starting slow as an offense, and we just, we just got to get better executing, you know, it feels everything self inflicted. I had to turn over.
You know, we're just not executing the run game as good as we would, as we should, and just those kind of situations and things. It sucks because it keeps turning on the second half. But we need to have a full four quarter game because that's what we're going to need the next three weeks. And, you know, I just think that's the situation we're at.
