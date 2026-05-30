Ryan Lynch Delivers Elite Outing in UNC Win Over VCU

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the VCU Rams 8-0 on Friday night in the first round of the Chapel Hill Regional.

On Thursday, head coach Scott Forbes announced Ryan Lynch as the first pitcher on the mound for the Tar Heels. Lynch delivered with a seven-inning performance, allowing zero runs and two hits while striking out five batters. Following the game, Forbes and Lynch spoke with the media during their postgame press conference availability.

What They Said

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I saw that same look in his face as I did late in the season last year,” Forbes said. “I thought he was efficient, and the stuff was just the stuff. I mean, he was throwing cheese.”

Lynch, who was given the nod for Friday night, shared his thoughts on pitcher Jason DeCaro, who will be starting on Saturday night.

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“[Jason DeCaro]’s had a great year, but the last couple weeks we haven’t done our job,” Lynch said. “We haven’t gone really long enough, a lot of inefficient outings, not putting our team in the best spot to win."

“So, I just tried to do whatever I could this week to make sure that wasn’t the case anymore - working on my delivery a little bit more, just seeing what I could do to feel better and give my team a better shot," Lynch continued.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Lynch, who usually operates as the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation, shared his mindset after he was given the start in the Tar Heels' postseason opener.

“Pitching in a winner-take-all game for the first time last year was very [nerve-racking],” Lynch said. “But ever since that moment, I’ve been able to adjust a little bit, and I kind of understand what the feeling is like."

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Vance Honeycutt (7) and head coach Scott Forbes (21) celebrate a home run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

“There’s definitely a little more nerves before the game today versus maybe last week or the week before," Lynch continued. "But when you have such a good defense and you know the guys in the locker room support me all the time, it makes the job so much easier. I never feel like I have to take on anything myself.”

Once postseason play begins, pitchers can be worn down, and Lynch going seven innings may leave him fatigued, especially throwing 108 pitches. That said, the sophomore pitcher's extended outing gave the relievers a break, an important factor, according to Forbes.

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes (21) shakes hands with West Virginia Mountaineers Randy Mazey prior to the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

“The more you can conserve, the better,” Forbes said . “We’re still going to have to do the little things tomorrow. I’m not upset that they played 13, 14 innings - of course not. But I know Cliff [Godwin], I know East Carolina. They’re going to show up, they’re going to play hard, and they’re going to be ready to go.”

Overall Thoughts

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels jersey displays the Nike logo along with the NCAA and ACC emblems during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This was the perfect outcome and performance from the Tar Heels, who coasted throughout Friday night's game against VCU. Meanwhile, East Carolina and Tennessee required 14 innings to determine the winner.

While North Carolina enters Saturday's game refreshed, East Carolina could be exhausted once the first pitch rolls around against the Tar Heels. Additionally, Forbes kept DeCaro on ice, and the ace pitcher has an opportunity to produce a strong outing. North Carolina entered the postseason as the No. 5 overall team in the tournament, and that was validated by the dominant outing against VCU in the inaugural game on Friday night in Chapel Hill.