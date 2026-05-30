Ryan Lynch Delivers Elite Outing in UNC Win Over VCU
The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the VCU Rams 8-0 on Friday night in the first round of the Chapel Hill Regional.
On Thursday, head coach Scott Forbes announced Ryan Lynch as the first pitcher on the mound for the Tar Heels. Lynch delivered with a seven-inning performance, allowing zero runs and two hits while striking out five batters. Following the game, Forbes and Lynch spoke with the media during their postgame press conference availability.
What They Said
- “I saw that same look in his face as I did late in the season last year,” Forbes said. “I thought he was efficient, and the stuff was just the stuff. I mean, he was throwing cheese.”
Lynch, who was given the nod for Friday night, shared his thoughts on pitcher Jason DeCaro, who will be starting on Saturday night.
- “[Jason DeCaro]’s had a great year, but the last couple weeks we haven’t done our job,” Lynch said. “We haven’t gone really long enough, a lot of inefficient outings, not putting our team in the best spot to win."
- “So, I just tried to do whatever I could this week to make sure that wasn’t the case anymore - working on my delivery a little bit more, just seeing what I could do to feel better and give my team a better shot," Lynch continued.
Lynch, who usually operates as the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation, shared his mindset after he was given the start in the Tar Heels' postseason opener.
- “Pitching in a winner-take-all game for the first time last year was very [nerve-racking],” Lynch said. “But ever since that moment, I’ve been able to adjust a little bit, and I kind of understand what the feeling is like."
- “There’s definitely a little more nerves before the game today versus maybe last week or the week before," Lynch continued. "But when you have such a good defense and you know the guys in the locker room support me all the time, it makes the job so much easier. I never feel like I have to take on anything myself.”
Once postseason play begins, pitchers can be worn down, and Lynch going seven innings may leave him fatigued, especially throwing 108 pitches. That said, the sophomore pitcher's extended outing gave the relievers a break, an important factor, according to Forbes.
- “The more you can conserve, the better,” Forbes said. “We’re still going to have to do the little things tomorrow. I’m not upset that they played 13, 14 innings - of course not. But I know Cliff [Godwin], I know East Carolina. They’re going to show up, they’re going to play hard, and they’re going to be ready to go.”
Overall Thoughts
This was the perfect outcome and performance from the Tar Heels, who coasted throughout Friday night's game against VCU. Meanwhile, East Carolina and Tennessee required 14 innings to determine the winner.
While North Carolina enters Saturday's game refreshed, East Carolina could be exhausted once the first pitch rolls around against the Tar Heels. Additionally, Forbes kept DeCaro on ice, and the ace pitcher has an opportunity to produce a strong outing. North Carolina entered the postseason as the No. 5 overall team in the tournament, and that was validated by the dominant outing against VCU in the inaugural game on Friday night in Chapel Hill.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.