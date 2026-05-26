North Carolina Players and Coaches Provide Thoughts on CWS

The North Carolina Tar Heels were seeded as the No. 5 overall team in the College World Series after compiling a 45-11-1 record during the 2026 regular season.

Shortly after learning their seed and which teams they will host in the Chapel Hill Regional - VCU, Tennessee, and East Carolina - two players and one coach shared their thoughts heading into postseason play .

Gavin Gallaher

Gavin Gallaher (5) and catcher Luke Stevenson (44) celebrate the two-run homer batted by Tyson Bass (11) against Arizona in the seventh inning. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We've changed a lot as a team since then, so I know that they've also changed a lot as a team since then," Gallaher said. "I think we'll just do the same thing we always do, prepare one day at a time."

"I just try to do the same thing I do every day," Gallaher continued. "Stay with the routine, just work hard every day, trust my preparation. It just comes down to being able to stay calm in those moments, slow the heart rate down, and just stay focused."

Jason DeCaro

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

"I think the biggest thing is it's the same game, no matter where you're playing it," DeCaro said. "In Omaha, you're [chasing] the same goal that you have here at the Bosh, or anywhere else in the ACC."

"You're just trying to go out there and give the team a chance to win," DeCaro continued. "So, just understanding that, and taking it pitch by pitch, and not letting the moment get too big."

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I think the biggest thing is just being competitive with every pitch and not wasting pitches," Decaro elaborated. "A two-out walk can't really happen, lead-off walk, stuff like that. Little things that might not seem too big, but at the end of the game, you look back and say, 'That cost me an inning here, that cost me an inning there.'"

Scott Forbes

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes (21) shakes hands with West Virginia Mountaineers Randy Mazey prior to the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

"A lot has changed," Forbes said. "We're a totally different team than when we played East Carolina and VCU. They're a totally different team than when they played us…The more I coach, the more I realize that how we prepare, us being ready, us playing well is what is most important."

Overall Thoughts

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Luke Stevenson (44) bats against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels enter the tournament with a ton of pressure, as they should cruise through the regional portion of the tournament and advance to the second weekend. Assuming that North Carolina can ease past the opening weekend of the tournament, it will face the winner of the College Station regional, which is hosted by No. 12 overall seed Texas A&M.

Luckily for the Tar Heels, they have a great track record against two of their three opponents in their region, defeating the Rams 13-3, while splitting a two-game series with East Carolina. North Carolina boasts one of the best offenses in the nation, averaging 4.79 runs per game. That trend will have to continue in the College World Series if the Tar Heels want to contend for a National Championship later this summer.

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels first baseman Parks Harber (14) stands up after scoring a run against the Florida State Seminoles during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

If North Carolina fails to at least reach the second weekend, it will be a major disappointment for a team that has dominated throughout the season. Coming off a 13-6 defeat in the ACC championship, the Tar Heels should use that as extra motivation when they take the field on Friday against VCU.

Nevertheless, North Carolina is in a strong position to push itself into serious contention for its aspirations this postseason. Expect the Tar Heels to make a deep run and win multiple games in the coming weeks and months.