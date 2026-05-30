Manager Decisions, Key Factors Lead to UNC Baseball Win
The North Carolina Tar Heels cruised by the VCU Rams 8-0 in their first game of the Chapel Hill Regional in the College World Series.
This team validated its No. 5 overall seed in the field, and its performance was an extension of its regular-season dominance. As is the case in every game, in any sport, there are decisions, strategies, and players simply making plays that change the complexion of a contest. That was certainly the case in the Tar Heels' comfortable win over the Rams on Friday night. Here are a couple of those aspects that were major factors in how the game unfolded.
Scott Forbes' Decision To Start Ryan Lynch
Throughout the course of the season, Jason DeCaro has firmly cemented himself as North Carolina's ace pitcher. However, Forbes announced on Thursday that he will be giving Lynch the nod to open up the Tar Heels' postseason run.
- “When it comes to deciding who’s going to start which game in a regional, we feel confident in both Jason [DeCaro] and [Ryan] Lynch in both scenarios,” Forbes said.
- “Most of the time it becomes, ‘Okay, what do we feel like is the better matchup’ even though we feel like they match up well against anybody, and they [aren’t going to] be scared of anybody," Forbes continued. "That’s why we decided to go Lynch game one against VCU, and DeCaro will go game two against East Carolina or Tennessee.”
Turning Point in North Carolina's Win
It did not take long for the Tar Heels to impose their will on VCU, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. If there were any doubts about Lynch's ability to hold down the fort with a 4.44 ERA, his offense provided a significant boost out of the gates.
Gavin Gallaher was a key factor in this, as he hit a two-out single, jumpstarting North Carolina's offense, which led to the three-run inning. That hit was an example of his clutch ability in postseason play, as it raised his career batting average in regional play to .527.
While there was no shift in momentum from that point forward, Lynch was dominant from the get-go, and his performance on Friday night proved Forbes' decision correct. Lynch pitched 7.0 innings, compiling five strikeouts, four walks, and allowing two hits and zero runs. The Tar Heels had an impeccable start to the regional round of the postseason.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.