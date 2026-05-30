Manager Decisions, Key Factors Lead to UNC Baseball Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels cruised by the VCU Rams 8-0 in their first game of the Chapel Hill Regional in the College World Series.

This team validated its No. 5 overall seed in the field , and its performance was an extension of its regular-season dominance. As is the case in every game, in any sport, there are decisions, strategies, and players simply making plays that change the complexion of a contest. That was certainly the case in the Tar Heels' comfortable win over the Rams on Friday night. Here are a couple of those aspects that were major factors in how the game unfolded.

Scott Forbes' Decision To Start Ryan Lynch

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Throughout the course of the season, Jason DeCaro has firmly cemented himself as North Carolina's ace pitcher . However, Forbes announced on Thursday that he will be giving Lynch the nod to open up the Tar Heels' postseason run.

“When it comes to deciding who’s going to start which game in a regional, we feel confident in both Jason [DeCaro] and [Ryan] Lynch in both scenarios,” Forbes said.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Most of the time it becomes, ‘Okay, what do we feel like is the better matchup’ even though we feel like they match up well against anybody, and they [aren’t going to] be scared of anybody," Forbes continued. "That’s why we decided to go Lynch game one against VCU, and DeCaro will go game two against East Carolina or Tennessee.”

Turning Point in North Carolina's Win

Gavin Gallaher (5) and catcher Luke Stevenson (44) celebrate the two-run homer batted by Tyson Bass (11) against Arizona in the seventh inning. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It did not take long for the Tar Heels to impose their will on VCU, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. If there were any doubts about Lynch's ability to hold down the fort with a 4.44 ERA, his offense provided a significant boost out of the gates.

Gavin Gallaher was a key factor in this, as he hit a two-out single, jumpstarting North Carolina's offense, which led to the three-run inning. That hit was an example of his clutch ability in postseason play, as it raised his career batting average in regional play to .527.

North Carolina's Gavin Gallaher (5) reacts to the home run against Arizona hit by Tyson Bass (11) in the seventh inning. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there was no shift in momentum from that point forward, Lynch was dominant from the get-go, and his performance on Friday night proved Forbes' decision correct. Lynch pitched 7.0 innings, compiling five strikeouts, four walks, and allowing two hits and zero runs. The Tar Heels had an impeccable start to the regional round of the postseason.