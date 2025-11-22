UNC Sets Up Visit To Flip Florida Four-Star RB
Even though this four-star running back has been committed since June 13, North Carolina has set up a visit as they looks to flip his recruitment from Florida to UNC. Carsyn Baker pledged his commitment to the Gators a few months ago but has since taken several official visits, including three in November.
Since committing to the Gators, Baker has visited with South Carolina and Kentucky. He's going to have a very busy weekend attending both Georgia Tech and North Carolina, but those two official visits could be the final nail in his Florida coffin.
The Gators may not end up losing Baker, but at this rate, it sure seems like they are. Florida in June is a completely different team than they are now, and head coach Bill Belichick is looking to take advantage of that.
UNC Looks To Flip Carsyn Baker
For what it's worth, Baker is just a few spots away from being a Top 200 player in the country. He's a Top 15 running back in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He's a premier player in the state of Georgia as he currently plays for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, GA.
Baker stands 6'1'', 195 pounds, and would be a massive addition to UNC's Class of 2026. It's not like UNC has a shortage of players coming in for the upcoming season, but this home game is their final chance to win over recruits. UNC has two games left on its schedule, but Nov 22 is Belichick's final chance to bring recruits to Kenan Stadium for a true game-day experience.
To no surprise, Baker has been a hot commodity this recruiting cycle. He holds offers from the likes of Michigan and Texas, just to name a few other top teams. On Feb 23, 2025, UNC was one of 11 teams to throw an offer his way.
UNC's RB Room
Even though Belichick has 35 commitments in his Class of '26, there is only one true running back on the way. Iona Preparatory School's Crew Davis is a three-star RB who committed to the Tar Heels all the way back on Feb 2. He may be ranked slightly lower than Baker, but he's the No. 2 running back in the state of New York.
If UNC is looking for a dominant run game, Baker would be a huge name to bring in and develop. There are no guarantees that all of these players are going to stay for the full four years, but one can only imagine how well Belichick would be able to utilize their skills.
