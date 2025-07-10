Tar Heels Softball Adds Significant Transfer Class
Bill Belichick and Hubert Davis are not the only North Carolina coaches who can recruit top flight players to Chapel Hill.
Softball coach Megan Smith Lyon, who uses the transfer portal as well as any coach in the country, announced six new Tar Heels who will take the diamond beginning in the fall.
Lyon announced that Raegan Jennings, Emily LeGette, MC Eaton, Michele Tarpey, Kendall Frost and Carly Maxton will transfer to North Carolina and wear the powder blue next season.
Hopefully the six players will take to the program as well as Kat Rodriguez, Lexie Roberts and Alex Coleman did when they made the adjustment from mid-majors to the Power 4, Atlantic Coast Conference.
North Carolina lost a lot of power to graduation. They have to replace Rodriguez, Coleman, Carlie Myrtle and Grace Jackson. Hopefully the six will light up the Carolina skies with their power and finesse.
Jennings has Power 4 experience as she comes in from Texas Tech. The powerful infielder comes to town with two years of eligibility remaining. She earned All-Big 12 Freshman team honors and last season was a key player off the bench for the Red Raiders, who lost the Women's College World Series to Texas.
She played first base last season and that spot is currently vacant on the Tar Heels depth chart. However, she played middle infield as a freshman. She is very versatile.
Jennings has batted .358 thus far in her college career.
Eaton, meanwhile, can take over right field in place of Coleman. Eaton batted .257 with 10 home runs and nine doubles. Despite an injury-shortened freshman season, she still pounded out five home runs in 18 games. She could spell Myrtle’s 17 home runs. Eaton is a massive power hitter who likes to pull the ball down the left field line.
For Lyon and the Tar Heels to make it to the Women's College World Series, they need to get better pitching. They had an ERA of 4.87 during ACC play in 2025. Hopefully they will secure what they need from Maxton and Frost. Kenna Raye Dark led the team with 178 innings pitched last season and could use some help in the circle.
Maxton finished last season with an impressive 11-1 record for North Carolina State. She threw a team high 134.1 innings and had a 3.91 ERA. She struggled in the second half of the season, but she knows her way around the conference.
All of the six women appear to be good fits for the Tar Heels and if the pitching holds up, the ladies could be looking at a trip to the WCWS.
