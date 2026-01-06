North Carolina Bolsters Offensive Line with Transfer Acquisition



It was a shaky season for North Carolina Tar Heels, as the program finished with a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach. It was the first since 2018 in which the Tar Heels would not participate in postseason play.

There were several factors that led to North Carolina's downfall in 2025, but subpar quarterback play and poor protection up front were two of the main reasons the Tar Heels struggled this past season.

On Sunday, North Carolina landed an offensive lineman with a diverse skill set, possessing the ability to play in multiple positions along the offensive line. With the amount of movement in the quarterback room, protecting the signal callers will be paramount in North Carolina's level of success in 2026.

Let's take a look at who the Tar Heels were able to sign this past weekend which will bolster their offensive line.

Andrew Threatt Joins North Carolina

Threatt became the second signing for the Tar Heels on Sunday, signaling the pull that Belichick could potentially have on pending transfers. North Carolina's general manager Michael Lombardi highlighted that as a factor in the recruiting process in the portal during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this month.

“Well, if you [want to] play for the greatest coach of all time and you [want to] be around a winning program, please enter the [transfer] portal," Lombardi said. “We’ll take you.”

As for Threatt, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound tackle will provide versatility and flexibility to the offensive line, as he lined up at right tackle and left guard at Charleston Southern. There, Threatt was a three-year starter, where he earned first-team All OVC-Big South honors this past season.

The veteran offensive lineman explained why he chose to sign with the Tar Heels during his announcement on Sunday.

“It’s not every day you can get coached by a well-experienced staff like North Carolina, even excluding Coach [Bill] Belichick there is at least 10+ years of experience across the board, not too much the academic prestige of the University of North Carolina,” Threatt said.

“It was a great visit,” Threatt said. “I really enjoyed the experience and am excited to see what coach Belichick is building in Chapel Hill. The staff is truly one of a kind, and the fan base is even more amazing.”

North Carolina lost several key starters on the offensive line, but as mentioned, Threatt could be maneuvered around multiple positions if necessary. He can establish him as a pivotal puzzle piece, as North Carolina figures out the rest of the protection up front.

