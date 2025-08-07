3 Notable Quotes: Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer
Mike Priefer has joined forces with Head Coach Bill Belichick with the hope of improving UNC's special teams situation. The media was able to dive into his background and the strategy he when going about his position.
Below are three things Coach Priefer had to say to the media.
On the kind of growth freshmen can have contributing on special teams:
"Sure, that's a question that can apply. I did Coach 21 years in the NFL, the last 17 in the league, as a special teams coordinator and and every time we had a rookie, exact same thing. So these rookies will come in, if they're not a first or second round draft pick, typically, they played and, you know, cut their teeth on playing on special teams, and then it evolved into being a start on offense and defense if they were good enough.
"That's exact same thing that we'll have here. We have these young players coming in. They don't have to be true freshmen. They could be guys coming from the portal, different young players that come in and earn their way on special teams roles. For that matter, like coach said, everything's earned here, nothing's going to be given, and that means special teams roles as well. And that's the exact same process we're going to have here as we had in the NFL."
On the conversations with Bill Belichick and the vision:
"So obviously, like he keeps saying, we want to make this the 33rd NFL franchise. And I think when you bring in a head coach that's been in the league for what 50 Years and and especially in coordinator has been a league for a long time, I think, having those experiences that we have, and he understood and and we had talked about the success we had in the NFL and special teams in the places I've been, and trying to bring that to the collegiate environment, the schemes obviously will be a little bit different."
"The players are much younger, so the techniques and fundamentals that we teach, we have to make sure we cover those more often than we would in the NFL, per se, maybe, but those are the conversations we've had about player development."
"I think that's the most important piece for a special teams coordinator, whether it's in college football or the NFL, is a player development piece. And that's what we were selling our players, and they're buying in. And we talk to our recruits about that all the time. And you know, you want to come to North Carolina because you're going to be developed as a football player and as a person. And I think that that's exactly what you know, he wanted to bring here in special teams. And I think that's what I can provide."
On what is looked for in players to contribute on special teams:
"So what we're all about on special teams, Coach always talks about smart, tough, dependable, right? Tough, smart, dependable. I think he puts it in that order. On special teams. I've always preached toughness, and that's mental and physical. So they have to have that. They have to play with great effort. They have to have great want to, they want, they have to want to be good on special teams.
"In order to be good on special teams, I think they have to have great discipline. And discipline is the old Bobby Knight quote, ‘Doing what you have to do, when you have to do it, do it to the best of your ability, and do it that way all the time.’ And I talked about their players set that high standard, and the last one is enthusiasm. "
"I told guys, if you want to cover a kickoff and you want to be great at kickoff covered, you have to be physically good enough, talented, right? You have to know what to do and how to do it with fundamentals and techniques, but you have to love the game of football, because covering kickoff is not easy. Returning a kickoff is not easy, being on punt protection."
"You got your 200-pound safety, and you got 300-pound D lineman coming when they're in their punt safe. Look, you have to love the game of football to do things the right way, to play at a high level all the time. And that's what we're looking for. Those are the type of young men that we're looking for. And I think we have a lot of those guys on this team."
