Top Concerns for UNC Basketball Emerging From Exhibition Games

Of all the programs in college basketball, the North Carolina Tar Heels face some of the most questions heading into the season.

With Michael Malone entering his first year as head coach and 11 newcomers on the roster , the Tar Heels have plenty to navigate before the regular season. This offseason has provided some answers while adding to the doubts many already had about specific areas of the team. North Carolina has played in two exhibition games, defeating USC and losing to Indiana. That said, here are the top concerns from those games.

Terrence Brown's Ineffectiveness

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) goes up for a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landing Brown was a crucial move for North Carolina. Signing the former Utah guard, who averaged 19.9 points per game last season, was instrumental in the team’s construction.

Brown's scoring pedigree was supposed to translate immediately to North Carolina. Through two exhibition games, that hasn't been the case . That doesn't mean Brown won't eventually develop into a potent scorer for the Tar Heels, but his lack of production has been lackluster. Across those outings, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard has totaled 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-14 from the field.

The most concerning aspect of his performances has been his inability to finish around the rim. In 2025, Brown shot 32.7 percent from three-point range, so his ability to score in the paint is pivotal. Brown can improve as a shooter, but if he fails to score from the perimeter, his ceiling lowers significantly.

Struggles on the Boards

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) rebounds the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their first exhibition game against USC, the Tar Heels had no issues controlling the glass. However, the Trojans don't offer much in that department. The struggles against Indiana provided important data for North Carolina, as the Hoosiers' length and size in the paint mimic what the Tar Heels will face in the ACC. The Hoosiers outrebounded North Carolina 53-31, including 20 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points.

When you look around the ACC, Duke, Louisville, and Virginia have above-average to elite frontcourt rotations. With all due respect to Indiana, its forwards and centers don't measure up to what the three aforementioned teams have to offer. North Carolina needs Cameron Fens to be eligible this season if it wants to be an effective rebounding team.

Three-Point Efficiency

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas (17) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone built this roster around the backcourt, with Brown, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas as the cornerstone assets. Last season, the Tar Heels were pitiful from beyond the arc, and Henri Veesaar was the team's best shooter.

Despite having those three players and multiple wing players capable of knocking down shots from the perimeter, North Carolina has shot 18-of-53 from three-point range across its two exhibition games. With question marks at center and a lack of physicality inside, the Tar Heels could rely on perimeter shooting in specific matchups. These woes can't stretch into the regular season, or it will be problematic for North Carolina.