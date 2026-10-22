What UNC Basketball Roster Investments Reveal About This Season

After several key players left the UNC basketball program via the transfer portal and the NBA Draft, along with a coaching change, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to reconstruct their roster in short order.

North Carolina's brass ensured that head coach Michael Malone would be well supported with a formidable roster . When Malone first arrived on campus, the Tar Heels had five returners. Without his own recruiting class, the 55-year-old head coach had to build the roster exclusively through the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander and Isaac Trotter spoke with many sources and compiled information about how much power-conference programs spent on NIL this offseason. Here's a closer look at how North Carolina compared to other high-end programs.

Where the Tar Heels Reside

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Norlander and Trotter grouped these teams into seven tiers. North Carolina was included in Tier 1, which featured programs that spent at least $20 million this offseason. Those teams were Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan, St. John's, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, and the aforementioned North Carolina.

Who Doesn't Belong?

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Tar Heels are included in this group, they don't fit with the new information we've learned in recent days. Earlier this week, the 2026-27 preseason men's college basketball AP Top 25 poll was released.

Of all the programs included in Tier 1, North Carolina is the only one not ranked inside the top 25. Meanwhile, the other teams all rank inside the top 23, including eight in the top 16. Based on these rankings, it's arguable that the Tar Heels overspent for their roster, but what other choice did they have?

Why North Carolina Had To Aggressively Spend

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone talks to North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Timing has a lot to do with how the Tar Heels constructed this roster. Malone arrived in the midst of the transfer portal window opening. Not only did that put North Carolina behind the eight ball, but the longtime NBA head coach had no prior experience with the portal and NIL as the driving motive in player movement.

Additionally, with two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina couldn't afford to enter this season with an uncompetitive roster. Not only do the Tar Heels want to compete at a high level in 2026, but they have to prove to recruits in the 2027 and 2028 classes that this program is on an upward trajectory. It's an interesting dynamic because Malone probably has a decently long leash, but this feels like a must-win campaign for North Carolina.

Because the Tar Heels have to compete right away, overpaying for multiple players was necessary. This season's success in Chapel Hill will be contingent on the coaching staff. This offseason was to compete in March and set the foundation for the near future.