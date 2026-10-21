2 Winners, 3 Losers From UNC's Defeat Against Indiana
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It was a disappointing effort for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, as they fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 76-58 in their second exhibition game.
While the game was mostly a negative experience for the Tar Heels, there were positive takeaways as well. With that in mind, here are winners and losers from North Carolina's perspective in its ugly defeat against Indiana.
Winners
Sayon Keita
The former Barcelona center was the Tar Heels' best player on Sunday, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks while shooting 5-of-9 from the field. North Carolina lost the rebounding battle 53-31, which appears to be a blemish on the frontcourt, but as Michael Malone said in his postgame press conference, 'that's on everyone.'
Keita was instrumental on both ends of the floor. While his offensive game needs some fine-tuning, he shows flashes of elite ability on that end of the floor. Defensively, Keita is already an above-average asset for the Tar Heels. One thing opposing teams can use against him is his aggressiveness in helping off the ball and crashing the glass to block shots. Guards can pick up on that tendency and dish the ball to an unoccupied center under the rim. Regardless, Keita showed a lot of promise.
Matt Able
Due to an uneventful debut against USC, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard desperately needed a standout performance on Sunday night. Able showcased why NBA scouts had him as a potential draft prospect, producing strong numbers with high efficiency and not needing many touches.
Able didn't miss a single shot in the first half and finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The North Carolina State transfer was quiet in the second half, which can't happen in the regular season, but his outing was promising.
Losers
Terrence Brown
Brown was better in his second appearance in a Tar Heel uniform, but overall, his performances have been concerning. The Utah transfer didn't score his first points of the game against USC until the final minutes. On Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard scored seven points while shooting 3-of-9 from the field.
Neoklis Avdalas
I'm not concerned about Avdalas in the slightest, but he struggled mightily, with six points, three assists, and two rebounds, while shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.
The Virginia Tech transfer looked out of sorts throughout the game, which contributed to his four turnovers. Avdalas is a matchup nightmare for opposing guards, but he needs to play under control.
Jarin Stevenson
Stevenson is another player whose performance I'm not reading too much into. However, the veteran forward mustered only three points, shooting 1-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Sunday's loss showed how pivotal Stevenson is to North Carolina's success.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.