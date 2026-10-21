2 Winners, 3 Losers From UNC's Defeat Against Indiana

It was a disappointing effort for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, as they fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 76-58 in their second exhibition game.

While the game was mostly a negative experience for the Tar Heels , there were positive takeaways as well. With that in mind, here are winners and losers from North Carolina's perspective in its ugly defeat against Indiana.

Winners

Sayon Keita

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) knocks the ball away from North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Barcelona center was the Tar Heels' best player on Sunday, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks while shooting 5-of-9 from the field. North Carolina lost the rebounding battle 53-31, which appears to be a blemish on the frontcourt , but as Michael Malone said in his postgame press conference, 'that's on everyone.'

Keita was instrumental on both ends of the floor. While his offensive game needs some fine-tuning, he shows flashes of elite ability on that end of the floor. Defensively, Keita is already an above-average asset for the Tar Heels. One thing opposing teams can use against him is his aggressiveness in helping off the ball and crashing the glass to block shots. Guards can pick up on that tendency and dish the ball to an unoccupied center under the rim. Regardless, Keita showed a lot of promise.

Matt Able

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) dribbles against Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay (2) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to an uneventful debut against USC, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard desperately needed a standout performance on Sunday night. Able showcased why NBA scouts had him as a potential draft prospect, producing strong numbers with high efficiency and not needing many touches.

Able didn't miss a single shot in the first half and finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The North Carolina State transfer was quiet in the second half, which can't happen in the regular season, but his outing was promising.

Losers

Terrence Brown

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) goes up for a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown was better in his second appearance in a Tar Heel uniform, but overall, his performances have been concerning. The Utah transfer didn't score his first points of the game against USC until the final minutes. On Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard scored seven points while shooting 3-of-9 from the field.

Neoklis Avdalas

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas (17) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not concerned about Avdalas in the slightest, but he struggled mightily, with six points, three assists, and two rebounds, while shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The Virginia Tech transfer looked out of sorts throughout the game, which contributed to his four turnovers. Avdalas is a matchup nightmare for opposing guards, but he needs to play under control.

Jarin Stevenson

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson is another player whose performance I'm not reading too much into. However, the veteran forward mustered only three points, shooting 1-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Sunday's loss showed how pivotal Stevenson is to North Carolina's success.