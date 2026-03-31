Top Tar Heel Target Shuts Down Departure Rumors

The North Carolina Tar Heels fired former head coach Hubert Davis last week, jumpstarting the coaching search for next season in Chapel Hill.

Reports have surfaced that the Tar Heels are delaying their coaching search until the conclusion of the Final Four , which indicates that Dusty May and Tommy Lloyd are preferred targets. While Lloyd has added more speculation, May quickly shut down the connection during his press conference this past week.

May's Thoughts

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts the net after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers in an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Well, first and foremost, my wife," May said of why he chose Michigan after FAU's Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2023. "She was always a big fan of Ann Arbor — the quality of life, everything that comes with the University of Michigan. And my family has always been a very important part of any decision that I’ve made, especially when you drag them around like I did chasing this dream."

“That’s another reason why I don’t get mad at these low-major guys trying to move up to the mid-major,” May continued. “I was trying to do the same thing, and I pride myself on not being hypocritical. But the opportunity to attract high-achieving people - to be around the brightest students, the best professors, and an alumni base that’s so connected - that meant a lot.”

Michigan coach Dusty May during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think Michigan is really unique,” May explained. “We say in recruiting that we have the academic profile of Stanford with the passion of SEC football for our athletic department as a whole — and usually those two things aren’t merged. So, we’re very proud that those two things are aligned at Michigan.”

Shortly after these comments, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman revealed that while the Tar Heels would be more than happy to have May's services, it is unlikely the 49-year-old head coach leaves Ann Arbor.

Goodman's Report

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"My sources have told me it's unlikely Dusty May takes it," Goodman explained. "I'm not going to say there's no chance, but as I've said before, Dustin May is very happy at Michigan. To me, it falls to Tommy Lloyd being the guy at the top of the list. Arizona doesn't have the money like people think. The other part is, how happy is [Lloyd] with the administration and does he want to travel across the country."

Overall Thoughts

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd shakes hands with Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter before an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Landing May has always been an unrealistic suggestion, as the Wolverines are a historic and prestigious program that can compete with North Carolina on image alone. Additionally, the Wolverines are arguably in a better position moving forward than the Tar Heels.