Why UNC’S Offseason Has Been Underrated

If you look at the projections and expectations for the North Carolina Tar Heels next season, it suggests the program has had an underwhelming offseason.

Those assessments from experts around the country actually prove how overlooked the Tar Heels have been over the last two months. North Carolina exited last season at its lowest point, and for a couple of weeks after its first-round loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament, that stock continued to plummet. That being said, here is why North Carolina's offseason has not been all doom and gloom, and why the administration and new coaching staff deserve a ton of credit.

Head Coach Hiring Process

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Moving on from Hubert Davis was an easy decision. What was not easy was identifying and signing a replacement. North Carolina had to do some soul-searching and alter its hiring strategy. Historically, the Tar Heels' administration has remained loyal to former players when considering options for the next head coach.

This time around, North Carolina stepped out of its comfort zone and ventured outside the "family". With that being the approach, the Tar Heels zeroed in on Tommy Lloyd, Dusty May, and Billy Donovan as ideal candidates for the vacancy. The problem was that May and Lloyd were preparing for a Final Four matchup at the time. Meanwhile, Donovan was focused on playing out the rest of the season with the Chicago Bulls, which did not align with North Carolina's offseason timeline.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

May was never a realistic option for the Tar Heels, as the 49-year-old head coach was never going to leave Ann Arbor for Chapel Hill, given Michigan's recent success over North Carolina. That left Lloyd as the only plausible possibility. However, the 51-year-old head coach signed a multi-year extension with Arizona, slamming the door shut on the Tar Heels.

Instead of panicking and settling for an unknown commodity, North Carolina landed Malone, who has produced success at the highest level, winning an NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. Missing out on the aforementioned candidates could be a blessing in disguise.

Malone's Ability To Revamp Roster in Short Order

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Despite being hired less than 24 hours before the transfer portal officially opened, the 54-year-old head coach has done an admirable job of constructing a competitive roster. Malone orchestrated several eye-catching signings, but landing Terrence Brown may prove to be the most pivotal acquisition of the offseason.

Considering that Brown was heavily pursued by Kansas and Kentucky, Malone's feat of landing the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard is even more impressive. In addition to Brown, the Tar Heels have signed Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, Cade Bennerman, and Sayon Keita, while retaining Jarin Stevenson and Maximo Adams.

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone is also pursuing Kevin Thomas and Alexandros Samodurov , both of whom would be crucial additions to the roster. If you ask me, that is a roster that could catch many people by surprise next season and prove dangerous in March.