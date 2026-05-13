Kevin Thomas Commits to North Carolina

Michael Malone has struck again, landing another highly talented recruit, who could develop into an instrumental piece on the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster next season.

After hosting former LSU commit Kevin Thomas on Wednesday, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward announced his decision to sign with the Tar Heels before leaving the building. This is another acquisition that illustrates Malone's influence during the recruitment process.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is Malone's sixth signing and second 2026 recruit he has successfully landed since taking over as the head coach in Chapel Hill last month. If you think this is the final trick up Malone's sleeve, you are sadly mistaken.

What the Signing Means for North Carolina

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At the start of the offseason, the Tar Heels were in flux, with the program facing an embarrassing first-round loss in the NCAA tournament - they blew a 19-point lead to VCU in the second half - which led to Hubert Davis being fired after five seasons in Chapel Hill. North Carolina had no time to waste in the hiring process, and after whiffing on their preferred top-three options, it landed on Malone, who could end up making those missed opportunities a blessing in disguise.

In terms of what will transpire on the court, this is a tremendous depth piece for the Tar Heels heading into next season. With Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Jarin Stevenson , and Sayon Keita rounding out the starting five, Thomas will operate off the bench alongside Maximo Adams, Cade Bennerman, Jaydon Young, and Isaiah Denis, with potentially more players joining the rotation in the coming days.

What Thomas Will Bring to North Carolina

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to depth, Thomas is a strong defender and has flashed impressive traits as a scorer. During his senior season in high school, the 2026 four-star recruit averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. In a team that already boasts versatility, Thomas is a perfect fit in Malone's system. It is important to note that Thomas won two state titles with Able, who committed to North Carolina this offseason after transferring from North Carolina State.

Thomas provides another element to this team, with twitchiness and the ability to attack downhill in transition, which will alleviate some pressure off Avdalas' and Brown's shoulders in the half-court offensive sets. It may take some time for Thomas to develop into a regular rotation player for the Tar Heels, but if that happens, the No. 94 recruit in this year's class could prove to be one of the biggest steals of the offseason.