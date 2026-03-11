While North Carolina Tar Heels' freshman forward Caleb Wilson hinted on social media that he could be returning to Chapel Hill next season, it is highly unlikely.

The discourse around the 2026 NBA Draft is polarizing, as Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer , and Caleb Wilson headline a historically great draft, and could be one of the best classes of all time.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson's season-ending injury has his ceiling as the fourth player off the board, with the aforementioned names to be taken in the top three, regardless of order. If it were not for the injury, Wilson may have complicated the situation, as four players considered for three spots would have been fascinating.

Nevertheless, that is not the case, and with that information, let's take a look at three teams that would be incredible landing spots for the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward.

Indiana Pacers

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Pacers should be the most coveted landing spot for top prospects in this year's draft. Indiana was in the NBA Finals last season, but guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game Seven, which has derailed the Pacers this season. While the draft order is determined by a lottery system, which does not take place until later in the summer, Indiana could end up with a top-five pick.

When Haliburton was healthy, Indiana was the fastest team in the league, in terms of pace of play and tempo. Wilson would be a perfect fit, running the floor with a star point guard willing to push the ball whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Atlanta Hawks

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This would be a special development, as Wilson is from Atlanta. It would be a homecoming moment for the freshman forward. Additionally, the Hawks, who own the rights to the New Orleans Pelicans' 2026 selection, are building a compelling roster filled with young talent.

Wilson playing alongside a frontcourt consisting of Jalen Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Onyeka Okongwu would be a tantalizing trio.

Dallas Mavericks

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) talks to head coach Jason Kidd against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This would be fascinating for multiple reasons. First, Wilson would join Cooper Flagg, forming an incredible frontcourt duo, as both players can facilitate and excel off the ball. Secondly, we would see a Tar Heel and a Blue Devil team up on an NBA roster. Two special players at two historic programs, and the Mavericks, who were mocked, and rightfully so, would have two elite talents at their disposal.

A lot would have to go right for this scenario to work out, but basketball fans should be rooting for that pairing to materialize.