The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a sobering 76-61 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Entering Saturday, the Tar Heels were 5-1 in games without Caleb Wilson , who was on track to return to the lineup against the Blue Devils . However, he suffered a broken thumb in Thursday's practice, which required season-ending surgery, according to ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery," Charania reported. "Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June."

Late on Saturday night, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest bracket projections, with the Power-5 conference tournaments tipping off this week. Here is where North Carolina sits in the latest version of Bracketology.

The Tar Heels Take Slight Dip

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Before the disappointing result, and the report of Caleb Wilson being out the rest of the season, North Carolina was ranked on the five-seed line. However, those two developments have led to the Tar Heels slipping to the six-seed line, which is not the end of the world, but they will need a strong outing in the ACC tournament if they want to avoid falling further.

North Carolina is the No. 4 seed in the ACC tournament, which means that they will have a bye in the first two rounds. The Tar Heels cannot afford to lose in the first game that they play in this week, or they could be a seven-seed in the NCAA tournament.

Analyzing North Carolina's Positioning

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lunardi has the Tar Heels in the Midwest Region, as one of the four six-seeds, and while that would be a disappointing ranking on Selection Sunday, North Carolina would be content with the teams in its path.

Since the Tar Heels will be without Wilson, their level of success is contingent on who they draw in their quadrant. In the latest version of this exercise, Lunardi has North Carolina drawing the winner between 11-seeds VCU and Auburn.

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis during a press conference on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming the Tar Heels would be able to get through the first round, they would presumably face three-seed Purdue, which is a vulnerable team that just lost 97-93 to Wisconsin on Saturday. Drawing Michigan at the one-seed is obviously less than ideal, but if the Tar Heels were more than happy if the draw lined up like this.