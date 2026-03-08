North Carolina Lose Steam in Loss to Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels were preparing to be at full strength for the first time in almost a month, with Caleb Wilson expected to return to the lineup. However, the star freshman suffered a non-contact thumb injury in Thursday's practice, which required season-ending surgery. Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils were without starting center Patrick Ngongba II, who was hampered by a right foot injury.

First Half

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina was holding its own, as the defense was good enough to keep the Blue Devils at bay. Duke opened the game, shooting 1-of-6 from the field, but offensive rebounds quickly became an issue for the Tar Heels. Heading into the first media timeout, Duke already collected three offensive rebounds, contributing to an 11-9 advantage at the 15-minute mark for the Blue Devils.

It was an electrifyingly fast start to the game, as both teams were running up and down the court after each missed shot. Duke was able to create a little bit of breathing space, but not much. The Blue Devils led 17-13 with 11:54 remaining in the first half.

After leading 15-13, the Blue Devils orchestrated a 9-0 run, forcing six straight missed field goals by the Tar Heels during that stretch. North Carolina was able to stifle the momentum heading into the under-eight timeout, but still trailed 24-15 with 7:51 on the clock.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' halfcourt offense was sound and organized, but Duke was able to compile 12 points off seven forced turnovers. The Blue Devils led 32-22 heading into the under-four timeout.

Maliq Brown being forced out of the game with two fouls and Caleb Foster picking up an injury, and Ngongba II already out, Duke's depth was depleted. All of those factors culminated in North Carolina trimming the deficit to 39-34 at halftime. Every player in the Tar Heels' starting lineup had at least three points, while Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson combined for 17 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.

Second Half

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Considering everything that transpired in the first half, the Tar Heels were in a good spot to start the second half, and they punched the Blue Devils right in the mouth. Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac hit back-to-back threes, trimming the deficit to one point. Duke would recover with a quick 6-0 spurt, would lead 50-44 with 15:21 remaining.

North Carolina's fight and determination were impressive, but the dam was slowly breaking, as the Blue Devils erupted for a 13-0 run. Wilson's absence against an elite team was apparent, and the Tar Heels had no answers for quick consistent points on consecutive possessions. Duke led 60-44 with 11:51 left in the game.

The Blue Devils were in the midst of a 20-2 run, and this game felt all but over, as Duke led 67-46 heading into the under-eight timeout. Although North Carolina trimmed the deficit to 73-56 with 2:55 remaining, it was a dress rehearsal for Duke, who coasted to a comfortable win.

Final: Duke 76, North Carolina 61