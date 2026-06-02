Turning Point in North Carolina’s Super Regional Qualification
The North Carolina Tar Heels advanced to the Super Regionals after winning the Chapel Hill Regional this past weekend. However, it is not always smooth-sailing for the Tar Heels, who faced an early 3-0 deficit in the second game against East Carolina on Saturday night.
However, Colin Hynek's three-run homer in the fourth inning tied the game and sparked an offensive onslaught by North Carolina. Hynek and Scott Forbes shared an exchange before the at-bat, and each shared what was said during that discussion.
What Hynek and Forbes Said
- “He just told me to stay short, hit something in the gap, and that he believed in me,” Hynek said of Forbes' advice. “He said if he was betting, he was going to bet on me.”
Forbes echoed Hynek's message during the postgame press conference on Saturday night, elaborating on his mindset at that moment.
- “I just reminded him to stay short to whatever was coming and not let himself get long,” Forbes said. “He fights that sometimes."
- “My gut was, being a pitching coach for all those years, I know what I probably would have called," Forbes continued. "I’d have thrown the first-pitch changeup and then probably gone fastball — try to go at the top. I’m glad he got the fastball. But he did it, so all credit to him.”
North Carolina's head coach stated that the home run was the play of the game and was monumental in the Tar Heels' turnaround.
- “It was the swing of the game,” Forbes said. “That’s what makes this game so awesome. A guy can be out there throwing the ball really, really well. And [Payne] has good stuff, too. We knew if he was in the zone, it was going to be tough, and he was filling it up.”
- “I just felt like after that our guys settled in,” Forbes continued. “They were really excited today about this game — in a good way. So, my job the whole time was trying to get them to breathe a little bit and have fun.”
Hynek, who has established himself as one of the key players in the batting lineup, told the media that this moment will be something he will cherish forever.
- “To be in moments like this and be able to come through, that was pretty special,” Hynek said. “It’s something I’ll remember forever.”
Main Takeaways
Forbes' influence and overall impact on this team have been apparent from the get-go in this year's Chapel Hill Regional. It all started when Forbes elected to start Ryan Lynch against the VCU Rams on Friday night. Throughout the regular season, Lynch had operated as the No. 2 pitcher behind Jason DeCaro, but Forbes went against the grain, and it paid off.
Lynch delivered with seven scoreless innings, striking out five batters while allowing two hits. It was a standout performance from the sophomore pitcher, and it set the tone for the entire game, as the Tar Heels coasted to an 8-0 win against VCU. North Carolina's ability to withstand the adversity against East Carolina was a reflection of its head coach, and that offensive turnaround extended into Sunday, as the Tar Heels defeated East Carolina 9-3 to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.