Turning Point in North Carolina’s Super Regional Qualification

The North Carolina Tar Heels advanced to the Super Regionals after winning the Chapel Hill Regional this past weekend. However, it is not always smooth-sailing for the Tar Heels, who faced an early 3-0 deficit in the second game against East Carolina on Saturday night.

However, Colin Hynek's three-run homer in the fourth inning tied the game and sparked an offensive onslaught by North Carolina. Hynek and Scott Forbes shared an exchange before the at-bat, and each shared what was said during that discussion.

What Hynek and Forbes Said

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He just told me to stay short, hit something in the gap, and that he believed in me,” Hynek said of Forbes' advice. “He said if he was betting, he was going to bet on me.”

Forbes echoed Hynek's message during the postgame press conference on Saturday night, elaborating on his mindset at that moment.

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina outfielder Kane Kepley (27) looks onto North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes directions during the third inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“I just reminded him to stay short to whatever was coming and not let himself get long,” Forbes said. “He fights that sometimes."

“My gut was, being a pitching coach for all those years, I know what I probably would have called," Forbes continued. "I’d have thrown the first-pitch changeup and then probably gone fastball — try to go at the top. I’m glad he got the fastball. But he did it, so all credit to him.”

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

North Carolina's head coach stated that the home run was the play of the game and was monumental in the Tar Heels' turnaround.

“It was the swing of the game,” Forbes said. “That’s what makes this game so awesome. A guy can be out there throwing the ball really, really well. And [Payne] has good stuff, too. We knew if he was in the zone, it was going to be tough, and he was filling it up.”

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) is met at the mound during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“I just felt like after that our guys settled in,” Forbes continued. “They were really excited today about this game — in a good way. So, my job the whole time was trying to get them to breathe a little bit and have fun.”

Hynek, who has established himself as one of the key players in the batting lineup, told the media that this moment will be something he will cherish forever.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) is greeted at the plate after a home run during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“To be in moments like this and be able to come through, that was pretty special,” Hynek said. “It’s something I’ll remember forever.”

Main Takeaways

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Forbes' influence and overall impact on this team have been apparent from the get-go in this year's Chapel Hill Regional. It all started when Forbes elected to start Ryan Lynch against the VCU Rams on Friday night. Throughout the regular season, Lynch had operated as the No. 2 pitcher behind Jason DeCaro, but Forbes went against the grain, and it paid off.

Lynch delivered with seven scoreless innings , striking out five batters while allowing two hits. It was a standout performance from the sophomore pitcher, and it set the tone for the entire game, as the Tar Heels coasted to an 8-0 win against VCU. North Carolina's ability to withstand the adversity against East Carolina was a reflection of its head coach, and that offensive turnaround extended into Sunday, as the Tar Heels defeated East Carolina 9-3 to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.