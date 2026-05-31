Manager Decisions, Key Factors in UNC Baseball Win Over ECU

Following a dominant 8-0 win over the VCU Rams on Friday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels were poised to impose their will and further prove why they entered the tournament ranked as the No. 5 overall seed. North Carolina did just that, defeating East Carolina 7-5 in the second game of the Chapel Hill Regional.

As is the case with every game, there are a handful of plays and stretches that shape the narrative of how the contest will play out. With that said, here are the decisions from head coach Scott Forbes and the multiple factors that played a role in how North Carolina's matchup against East Carolina unfolded on Saturday night.

Manager Decision

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes and infielder Alex Madera (1) celebrate during the seventh inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Forbes made the surprising decision to start Ryan Lynch against VCU on Friday night and Jason DeCaro against East Carolina on Saturday. That decision was correct , as Lynch was lights out in seven scoreless innings. Meanwhile, DeCaro struggled, allowing six hits and three runs in 3.2 innings pitched while compiling three walks and two strikeouts.

It marked the first time in DeCaro's career in which he did not reach four innings in consecutive starts. East Carolina jumped on him in the first inning, compiling two runs and three hits during that span. DeCaro's struggles in his previous start were most likely a major reason he was demoted to the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Lynch.

Turning Point in North Carolina's Win

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Gavin Gallaher (5) reacts to making an out against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the fifth inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Despite falling behind 3-0 after the first three innings, the Tar Heels clawed their way back and tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, with a three-run homer from Colin Hynek. From that point forward, North Carolina was in firm control.

After taking the lead in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly, the Tar Heels' offense jumped to life, adding three more runs off two doubles, increasing their lead to 7-3. North Carolina's revitalized pitching and batting from the third inning on illustrated what Forbes said during his Thursday press conference.

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This team’s mature, they know we’ve played good teams all year, good midweek teams, and I’ve told them it’s about how we play, it’s not about the opponent,” Forbes said. “All of our focus has been on us, number one."

It may have been an uneven start against East Carolina, but North Carolina's ability to steadily recover from early adversity will serve them well as they move forward in the tournament. The Tar Heels will look to solidify their spot in the Super Regional against Tennessee on Sunday night.