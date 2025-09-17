Why UNC's Improvement on Defense is Coming at the Right Time
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere talked about the growth of North Carolina's defense going into Week 4 and why it couldn't come at a better time.
Partial Transcript from Melkart Abou-Jaoude's press conference on Sept. 16:
Coach Belichick has talked a lot about your consistency and drive. Where does that come from?
Yes, sir, so that comes from my wife, why I play the game. I play the game just to take care of my family. I've seen the game change the lives of a lot of people in their family. So every day I just think about that and then go as hard as I can
Did that intensify when you went from Delaware to North Carolina under Coach Belichick?
I wouldn't say it intensified. I've always been that kid that's always doing extra and just always going as hard as I can go.
What led you to transfer from Delaware to North Carolina instead of staying when Delaware moved up to FBS?
Yes, sir. So I wanted to play at the Power Four level, give myself the best opportunity at going to the league, and who better than Coach Belichick to develop you and get you to that point.
You had two sacks and a fumble recovery against Richmond. How much confidence did that give you?
I carry that confidence every day, starting in spring. And (fall) camp, just always been getting back there and always getting pressure on the quarterback. So, I would just say the secondary did a good job covering the receivers and the D-line in the front, maintaining the worst things and just gave me the opportunity to get a set.
Can you tell the Bagel Shop story and how that led to Delaware?
Yeah. So the head coach at Delaware (Ryan Carty), his friend who played with him at Delaware, came to the bagel shop and he saw me working there. And he was like—he looked me up and down—he’s like, “What are you doing here? Why are you making bagels?” I was like, “I’m in high school. I’m just trying to make some money.” And he was like, “Are you going to play college football? Are you committed anywhere?” I was like, “No.”
And at that point, I was either thinking about going to JUCO or just working, just getting me a job. And so, yeah, he told me he would set me up, and he stuck with his word, and he got me down to Delaware.
