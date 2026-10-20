What Went Wrong for UNC in Exhibition Loss to Indiana

After an impressive win in their opening exhibition game, the North Carolina Tar Heels fell flat in a 76-58 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday.

It goes without saying that the result was disappointing for the Tar Heels. It was also a humbling and disheartening loss for head coach Michael Malone and his team. With that in mind, here's what went wrong for the Tar Heels and contributed to the blowout loss .

Struggles on the Boards

Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) rebounds the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The main criticism of this roster has been the frontcourt rotation, specifically at center. Sayon Keita was North Carolina's best player on Sunday, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks, while shooting 5-of-9 from the field. That said, the Tar Heels' lack of experience and physicality at center, with Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, led to them being dominated on the boards, losing 53-31.

That culminated in Indiana's lead steadily ballooning because of second-chance points. Malone wants the offense to be an extension of the defense. For that to happen, North Carolina must cement defensive stops with rebounds. That clearly wasn't the case in this game.

Turnovers

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) dribbles out of bounds against Indiana Hoosiers guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Tar Heels struggled with turnovers because their backcourt lacked a true point guard. Malone and his staff reconstructed the roster, with guard play as the focal point. Despite having three capable starting guards and multiple other options off the bench, North Carolina had 15 turnovers, which led to 19 points for Indiana.

When a team gives up that many additional possessions because of careless passes and playing out of control, it's virtually impossible to win.

Inefficient Shooting

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Samet Yigitoglu (21) blocks North Carolina guard Terrence Brown (1) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana's size in the paint and perimeter not only affected the rebounding battle but also North Carolina's offense. The Tar Heels shot 22-of-63 from the field (34.9 percent), including 7-of-22 from three-point range (31.8 percent). Again, this team is built around the guards and wings, so you expect scoring to come with ease. It didn't help matters that Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Jarin Stevenson went a combined 7-of-27 from the field.

In the two exhibition games, Brown has been by far North Carolina's biggest disappointment. The Utah transfer averaged 19.9 points per game last season. Through two preseason games, albeit a small sample size, Brown has totaled 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while shooting 5-of-14 from the field. This isn't a suggestion to sound the alarm, but North Carolina's offense hasn't been as advertised. Yes, it plays fast, but that hasn't led to efficient production.

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