5 Instant Observations From UNC's Exhibition Loss Against Indiana
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The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a humbling 76-58 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in their second exhibition game.
Here are five observations from the Tar Heels' jarring defeat.
Change in Starting Five
It took one exhibition game for Michael Malone to make a change, and I'm all for him being proactive. This is the time to experiment and figure out what works best. After starting Sayon Keita against USC, the 55-year-old head coach made a change, sliding Jarin Stevenson to center and adding Maximo Adams to the starting lineup.
It served Keita well in the first half, as the former Barcelona center produced seven points, four rebounds, and three blocks in the opening 20 minutes. However, the Tar Heels' rebounding department suffered, as they were outrebounded 27-14 during this span. It's worth noting that Keita would start in the second half, with Adams reverting to the bench.
Matt Able Bounces Back
It was a disappointing debut for the North Carolina State transfer, as he failed to score a single point against USC. On Sunday, Able looked like the player that NBA scouts had their eyes on as a potential pick in this past year's draft. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard recorded 11 points, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. Sunday's performance was a significant step in the right direction for Able.
Quick Tempo Leads to Sloppy Play
It's well documented that the Tar Heels want to get out and run, but that could also work against them, which was the case on Sunday. North Carolina had 15 turnovers, with Neoklis Avdalas and Terrence Brown both struggling to keep the ball. In general, the Tar Heels looked sped up, which led to several careless passes. Indiana had 19 points off those turnovers.
Jarin Stevenson Struggles
Stevenson recorded a double-double last weekend, with 25 points and 10 rebounds. It goes without saying that the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward was nowhere near that level of production and impact. Stevenson recorded three points and three rebounds, while shooting 1-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-3 from three-point range.
His output was a microcosm of North Carolina's disheartening outing against the Hoosiers in a humbling result.
Rebounding a Serious Issue
Throughout the offseason, North Carolina's frontcourt has been the main question mark. Those concerns were validated, as the Tar Heels were outrebounded 53-31. Cameron Fens remains ineligible to play in games, but North Carolina needs him in this rotation if it wants a chance to defend in the paint and compete on the boards.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.