Projections for UNC Basketball's Top Options Against Indiana

Sunday night will be the second time we see the North Carolina Tar Heels take the court under newly hired head coach Michael Malone.

This is a monumental opportunity for the Tar Heels to build on their strengths and address some of the shortcomings that emerged in their dominant win over USC. With that in mind, here are stat line projections for North Carolina's starting five and one selected bench player in its second exhibition game against Indiana.

Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 12 points, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds

Avdalas' playmaking was on full display against the Trojans, as he was the primary facilitator of the offense. The Virginia Tech transfer's aggressiveness was also worth noting, as he went 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard tended to turn his back to the basket when running the offense. You would like to see less of that, as he's most effective operating as a free-flowing distributor of the basketball, not in a stationary position.

Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 8 points and 3 assists

Brown was one of the biggest disappointments last weekend, as he didn't score his first points until the final minutes, when the game was out of reach. Malone and the coaching staff will look to get the Utah transfer opportunities as early as possible.

With Avdalas running the offense, Brown should focus on cutting to the basket and sliding to vacant spots along the perimeter for highly efficient looks.

Matt Able

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 9 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds

Able was a complete non-factor against USC, failing to score a single point while coughing up the ball four times. That said, I'm not overly concerned about his long-term value to this team. On the other hand, he needs to be better; simple as that.

Three-point shooting was Able's calling card at North Carolina State, and that should be the focal point on Sunday. Again, with Avdalas at point guard, the sophomore should have ample clean looks at the basket. Able had clean looks against the Trojans; the shots didn't fall.

Jarin Stevenson

VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) defends North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists

The veteran forward will be a cornerstone asset on this roster following his 25-point, 10-rebound outing last weekend. That sentiment isn't based on his production but on how Stevenson was deployed in the post and on the perimeter, on and off the ball.

Dating back to last season, in games where Stevenson has been one of the focal points of the offense, his efficiency has been elite. That was also on full display in the preseason opener, as he shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range.

Sayon Keita

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks

Keita's impact will mostly come on the defensive end of the court. His offensive game needs refinement and development, which could take some time.

His raw ability and inexperience were evident against USC, and Malone even stated that the former Barcelona center looked sped up on the floor.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists

The former 4-star recruit has quickly become a key cog in this rotation. Malone said last week that Adams has a chance to develop into a star player for North Carolina, and the freshman forward proved that statement right against USC. Adams produced 11 points and six rebounds, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

As long as Adams continues to navigate off the ball smartly and play with a high motor, he should produce a similar stat line on Sunday night.