What UNC’s Xavier Lewis Proved in Win Over TCU

Unlike last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels exited the season opener with a win, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 15-10 in Dublin, Ireland.

It wasn't the cleanest game, but the Tar Heels' defense was stellar in the final three quarters after allowing 10 points on the first two possessions. North Carolina's defensive line depth was at the forefront of that turnaround, with defensive tackle Xavier Lewis showing out in his first career start, recording two sacks. During his postgame press conference, Lewis explained what contributed to his production and how he is a different player from last season.

Lewis' Thoughts

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) tackles Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“For me, my get-off,” Lewis said about what led to his success against TCU. “Our coaches put together a great game plan against TCU, so we really stuck with it and it was able to be good for me.”

“When it’s fourth-and-1 or something like that, we know what they’re doing and they know what we’re doing,” Lewis said. “So it’s just beat them off the ball and make a play.”

“Last year was just a start for me, just to get out on the field,” Lewis said. “I was a third down, passing, situational guy last year. [This year I was] able to come out here and have the staff put their trust in me to play on all downs and become an all-down guy.”

“What I’ve learned is to just attack more, just be more aggressive,” Lewis continued. “I didn’t really get a lot of run in short yardage snaps last year, so like I said, the coaching staff put their trust in me for that and I was able to attack their line.”

Why This Matters

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) breaks the tackle of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, North Carolina's defensive line is robust with multiple players who can make a significant impact. Lewis proved to be one of those assets on Saturday, as he dominated in the interior of the line of scrimmage. The Tar Heels' roster is littered with newcomers everywhere on both sides of the ball, but the defensive line has the most continuity.

The front line struggled to maintain leverage against the run. However, on passing downs, it was unstoppable, with Melkart Abou Jaoude and Jaylen Harvey shrinking the escape valves and the interior defensive line collapsing the pocket. Throughout his legendary career, head coach Bill Belichick has prioritized winning in the trenches, and that's evident in the defensive line construction.

Lewis is only a sophomore, and with continued reps as a starter alongside multiple high-end veterans, his development will skyrocket in the coming weeks. The six-foot, 250-pound defensive tackle should be one of the building blocks of the defensive line for multiple seasons, and Saturday was a prime example of his ability to wreck a game.