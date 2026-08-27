UNC Football Starts and Sits: Breaking Down Every Position Battle
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As the North Carolina Tar Heels prepare for Saturday's matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, the roster is far from settled.
Head coach Bill Belichick may not make a final decision on a few position battles in Week 0, and it could leak into the regular season. That said, let's break down each major position battle on the roster, including the biggest one decided ahead of this weekend's kickoff.
Quarterback Battle (Decided): Billy Edwards Jr. Over Miles O’Neill, Travis Burgess
Last week, Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino made the call to start sixth-year graduate Edwards over younger talents O'Neill and Burgess. It is a disappointment for O'Neill, who made a late push for the job. Now, the success of the offense rests on the shoulders of the veteran signal-caller.
If Edwards proves to be a sound passer, this is a great decision, but don't expect this to be the final word for the rest of the year, as the carousel could last all season.
No. 2 Wide Receiver: Mason Humphrey vs. Trech Kekahuna
Two transfers seem to be duking it out to earn the second-most target shares on the roster. Lehigh's Mason Humphrey and Wisconsin's Trech Kekahuna both provide exciting skill sets that will help the Tar Heels immensely in the passing game (Humphrey's vertical playmaking ability; Kekahuna's YAC skills).
One way or another, this is a good problem for North Carolina to have at wide receiver, which may end up being one of the program's strengths this fall. This is a situation to monitor, but expect both players to make plays when the ball comes their way.
Running Back: Benjamin Hall vs. Demon June
The Tar Heels will be leaning on the run game to do the heavy lifting for the offense, which could be a potential indictment of the quarterback situation. Hall and June are both powerful runners with thick lower halves that allow them to generate physical play in the trenches. The question becomes who is the most consistent between the two.
Petrino could very well go with a committee approach at running back, a direction I expect them to go. We will see what they do on Saturday in Dublin.
No. 2 Edge Rusher: Donovan Hoilette vs. Jaylen Harvey
Again, similar to running back, the spot opposite Melkart Abou Jaoude has two talented players who could be designated with the "OR" tag on the Week 0 depth chart. Hoilette is a productive FCS transfer who flashed in his matchup against North Carolina last fall, while Harvey joins former Penn State teammate Joseph Mupoyi. Harvey is an explosive rusher with speed and bend to win the corner.
UNC's defense should take a step forward this season as a strong unit under defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Hoilette and Harvey play a big role, and how the two separate from one another will be fascinating to watch early in the season.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft