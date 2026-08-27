UNC Football Starts and Sits: Breaking Down Every Position Battle

As the North Carolina Tar Heels prepare for Saturday's matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, the roster is far from settled.

Head coach Bill Belichick may not make a final decision on a few position battles in Week 0, and it could leak into the regular season. That said, let's break down each major position battle on the roster, including the biggest one decided ahead of this weekend's kickoff.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to the sidelines between plays during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Battle (Decided): Billy Edwards Jr. Over Miles O’Neill, Travis Burgess

Last week, Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino made the call to start sixth-year graduate Edwards over younger talents O'Neill and Burgess. It is a disappointment for O'Neill, who made a late push for the job. Now, the success of the offense rests on the shoulders of the veteran signal-caller.

If Edwards proves to be a sound passer, this is a great decision, but don't expect this to be the final word for the rest of the year, as the carousel could last all season.

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

No. 2 Wide Receiver: Mason Humphrey vs. Trech Kekahuna

Two transfers seem to be duking it out to earn the second-most target shares on the roster. Lehigh's Mason Humphrey and Wisconsin's Trech Kekahuna both provide exciting skill sets that will help the Tar Heels immensely in the passing game (Humphrey's vertical playmaking ability; Kekahuna's YAC skills).

Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) makes a 45-yard reception during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One way or another, this is a good problem for North Carolina to have at wide receiver, which may end up being one of the program's strengths this fall. This is a situation to monitor, but expect both players to make plays when the ball comes their way.

Running Back: Benjamin Hall vs. Demon June

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels will be leaning on the run game to do the heavy lifting for the offense, which could be a potential indictment of the quarterback situation. Hall and June are both powerful runners with thick lower halves that allow them to generate physical play in the trenches. The question becomes who is the most consistent between the two.

Petrino could very well go with a committee approach at running back, a direction I expect them to go. We will see what they do on Saturday in Dublin.

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2 Edge Rusher: Donovan Hoilette vs. Jaylen Harvey

Again, similar to running back, the spot opposite Melkart Abou Jaoude has two talented players who could be designated with the "OR" tag on the Week 0 depth chart. Hoilette is a productive FCS transfer who flashed in his matchup against North Carolina last fall, while Harvey joins former Penn State teammate Joseph Mupoyi. Harvey is an explosive rusher with speed and bend to win the corner.

UNC's defense should take a step forward this season as a strong unit under defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Hoilette and Harvey play a big role, and how the two separate from one another will be fascinating to watch early in the season.