Biggest Surprises in UNC’s Opening Win Over TCU

Although it wasn't the best product on the field, the North Carolina Tar Heels won't complain about how Saturday played out, as they defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 15-10 in Dublin, Ireland.

The weather conditions were a major factor in the game script, as both teams struggled offensively, especially in the second half when the rain picked up. In the final three quarters, North Carolina and TCU combined for five points after opening up the game firing on all cylinders. That being said, here are the biggest surprising developments from the Tar Heels' win on Saturday.

Jelani Thurman's Impact

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many moving parts on offense, with a new quarterback and a plethora of pass catchers joining the program this offseason, we really had no idea what to expect from that unit in the season opener. One thing that didn’t seem plausible was Thurman leading the team in receiving yards.

The former Ohio State tight end was elevated to the starting lineup and took full advantage, recording four receptions for 94 yards. Thurman's ability to create yards after the catch was on full display, especially in the first quarter, as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino deployed multiple tight end screens. If Thurman remains the Tar Heels' TE1, he'll continue to be a focal point of the offense.

Bobby Petrino's Scheme

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It couldn't get much worse than last season, when North Carolina boasted one of the worst offenses in the country. Although there were doubts about Petrino when he first arrived in Chapel Hill this offseason, no one could be worse than former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

On Saturday, at least for the first quarter before the weather derailed the game, North Carolina's offense was a well-oiled machine. Petrino's play-calling was creative, open, and free-flowing, and the route concepts had purpose. For example, on Billy Edwards Jr.'s missed touchdown to Jordan Shipp, Thurman ran a post route that pulled the safety away from the sidelines, opening up a pocket of space for the veteran wideout. The play wasn't executed, but the concept was spot on.

North Carolina's Defensive Performance

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) breaks the tackle of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't surprising because of the personnel on that side of the ball, as the Tar Heels' defense is littered with promising and established talent. What made this performance impressive was the fact that defensive coordinator Steve Belichick was unable to be with the team, as he remains on medical leave.

Yes, the run defense was lacking, but holding TCU to 10 points while making multiple fourth-down stops deep in the red zone was significant. Individually, Melkart Abou Jaoude was brilliant, consistently generating pressure, which opened up opportunities for the rest of the defensive line, which was stout on passing downs. Again, North Carolina needs to improve against the run, but overall, I was surprised by how effective this unit was without its defensive coordinator.