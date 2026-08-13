Why Able, Avdalas Could Be One-Year Assets at UNC

Due to the timing of the coaching change, the North Carolina Tar Heels were forced to retool their roster on the fly.

That led North Carolina to use the transfer portal as the main avenue to add players and fill out the roster. The Tar Heels' coaching staff, led by Michael Malone and Chuck Martin, landed several marquee prospects in the transfer portal, including Neoklis Avdalas and Matt Able. While both players project to be cornerstone pieces , their time in Chapel Hill could be short-lived. Here's why.

Will Able Only Play One Year at North Carolina?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the North Carolina State transfer ultimately signed as a Tar Heel, the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard nearly passed up the opportunity after impressing at the NBA Combine. Able showcased his ability to make an impact in a multitude of ways on both ends of the court.

Additionally, Able's ability to score and create for others despite not needing the ball in his hands for extensive time was also impressive. The sophomore guard was one of the standout performers during the combine, and multiple executives and scouts graded him as a borderline first-round prospect. However, because he was not guaranteed to be drafted within the first 30 picks, Able decided to stay at North Carolina.

In 2025, Able averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from the three-point range. That production came while averaging 21.7 minutes off the bench. Able's player profile is a major reason he garnered so much attention on the market, and in Malone's system, the underrated guard could make a major leap, which I expect to happen.

If North Carolina is successful in 2026, Able will be a significant component in that success. In that case, it could mean that he will establish himself as a surefire first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Avdalas Is Dark Horse To Leave Chapel Hill After 2026

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Able, the Virginia Tech transfer's skill set hasn't been fully unveiled. That being said, Avdalas illustrated plenty in 2025, averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.

Avdalas underwhelmed from a shooting perspective, but with much better players around him and operating in Malone's system, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound guard could develop into one of the best players in the ACC . His ability to create off the dribble for himself and others with such fluidity at that size is why his potential is through the roof.

Again, like Able, if the Tar Heels develop into one of the best teams in the conference, Avdalas will be a huge part of that. If Avdalas can improve his shooting efficiency and maintain his assist average, he could sneak into the first round of next year's draft.

As an international player, Avdalas brings a flair as a facilitator, and the fact that he can run the offense as the point guard at his size makes him a potential nightmare for opposing teams to marginalize. As noted, if Avdalas elevates his three-point shooting to 35-36 percent, it will be virtually impossible to defend the Greek guard.

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