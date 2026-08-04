Disrespect Continues Ahead of Regular Season for UNC Basketball

Things are going to look very different in Chapel Hill this season, as the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program has undergone a complete makeover during the last several months.

The Hubert Davis era had run its course, marked by disappointment and perplexing results, specifically in the NCAA Tournament. Following a second consecutive first-round exit in March, North Carolina made the inevitable change, firing Davis and bringing in longtime NBA head coach Michael Malone as his replacement.

It was a polarizing decision by the Tar Heels' administration, but it has been validated by the program's infusion into the roster through the transfer portal. Throughout the offseason, I have explained why North Carolina has been undervalued on the market heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season. That narrative continued, as ESPN's Jeff Borzello released the latest edition of his "Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings" on Monday. Here is where the Tar Heels ranked.

North Carolina Not Ranked in Top 25

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sorry for the spoilers, and getting straight to the point, but North Carolina wasn't listed in the top 25. In this latest version, the Tar Heels were listed as the second team on the "Next Five" list, indicating they are ranked No. 27.

Where North Carolina Should Be Ranked

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note that this is a simple exercise and not the official rankings. However, the Tar Heels should supplant Gonzaga for sure, and arguably move above Iowa State. The Zags occupy the final spot of the top 25, and although Mark Few has established a high level of consistency, Gonzaga has plateaued over the last few seasons, and the roster is not overly inspiring.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones lost Milan Momcilovic, Tamin Lipsey, and Joshua Jefferson this offseason. While T.J. Otzelberger has orchestrated a solid transfer portal class, Iowa State's roster is nowhere near where it was in 2025. I would slide Gonzaga entirely out of the top 25, Iowa State to No. 25, and move North Carolina up to No. 24.

Why the Tar Heels Continue To Be Overlooked

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears experts and analysts are hesitant to plant their flag on North Carolina due to a lack of cohesion and a first-year collegiate head coach. However, the Tar Heels were once viewed as a rebuilding program when Malone arrived in Chapel Hill during the opening of the transfer portal window.

Admittedly, I was quite worried about the Tar Heels' ability to construct a competitive roster because of those factors. That being said, North Carolina signed Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, among others, forming a strong core and a potential elite backcourt. The Tar Heels surrounded those three players with a formidable supporting cast, retaining Jarin Stevenson and Maximo Adams , while landing Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, Kevin Thomas, Cade Bennerman, and Angelo Brizzi.

We have yet to see these players log a single minute together on the court, but that is an intriguing allotment of talent paired with a clear upgrade at head coach . Until we see this team play, North Carolina will continue to fly under the radar, which isn't the worst thing in the world for a program with plenty to prove in 2026.