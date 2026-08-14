Why UNC Defensive Line Depth Could Become Major 2026 Strength

We have discussed throughout the offseason that the North Carolina Tar Heels' success will hinge on how well the defense steps up.

There have been several changes on that side of the ball, but the constant variable is the defensive line, which returns multiple high-end players, including Melkart Abou Jaoude. North Carolina also added Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey, who has an elite ceiling. While speaking with the media last week, linebacker Derek McDonald highlighted the pass rush.

McDonald's Thoughts

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We have a lot of guys that can rush," McDonald said. "I think we have a lot of speed on the edge this year. Donovan Hoilette is a super-good player, very super-experienced as well. Jaylen Harvey is really explosive, really fast. Whether it's interior or the edge guys, we have to have a lot of guys that can win one-on-ones. So, it's going to be exciting to watch that."

Why This Matters

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, North Carolina's strength resided on the defensive line, and that will continue to be the case in 2026. With the number of changes in the secondary and the linebacker department, the pass rush's impact will be amplified.

Entering the offseason, there were several questions about Abou Jaoude's future in Chapel Hill, and keeping the star pass rusher was not a guarantee. However, the Tar Heels re-signed Abou Jaoude for another year.

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the transfer portal window, the Tar Heels' front office prioritized bolstering the trenches on both sides of the ball. As mentioned, North Carolina took a shot on Harvey, who didn't produce at Penn State, but his skill set and raw abilities could be maximized with the Tar Heels. North Carolina also added Donovan Hoilette Jr., who will compete for the spot opposite Abou Jaoude.

Meanwhile, the interior of the defensive line features Leroy Jackson , Isaiah Johnson, and Florida transfer Tarvorise Brown. As McDonald stated, this defensive line possesses speed all over the field. Pairing that with a versatile secondary, the Tar Heels' defense could be one of the best in the ACC.

With a work-in-progress offense, the Tar Heels' defense needs to be at its best for the team to win as many games as possible. If Harvey can earn the starting job, positioning him with Abou Jaoude could form one of the most potent pass-rusher tandems in the country. Without a doubt, North Carolina's defensive line will be the driving force for Bill Belichick in 2026.