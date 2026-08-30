Why UNC's Michael Malone Hire Well-Respected Among Coaches

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels will look drastically different from last season, with a completely revamped roster.

The newness also extends to the coaching staff, as everyone knows that the Tar Heels hired Michael Malone as the next head coach of the basketball program. Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander conducted a survey about the handful of new hires in college basketball. In the poll, which included about 100 entries from coaches around the country, North Carolina's Malone was viewed as one of the best hires in this year's cycle.

Anonymous Quote About Malone's Hire

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his introductory press conference on April 7, 2026, inside the Smith Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Very difficult to argue against Malone given his track record and the similarities between college and pro basketball today," an anonymous coach said. "You cannot question his coaching acumen, and 'recruiting' is much more 'roster building' when you have UNC's resources. Coach Malone has always gotten the most out of his teams. The old-school 'can he recruit?' question for NBA guys is moot here."

The Early Signs Are Promising

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Malone first arrived in Chapel Hill, the main concern about his chances of success was his inexperience in the recruiting aspect of the job. However, it became apparent that the 54-year-old head coach had a knack for relating to players and convincing them that their development would be maximized at North Carolina.

Additionally, Malone bringing in former Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin onto the staff to elevate the recruitment process was one of the most underrated decisions of the offseason. During his time at Kentucky and Arkansas, Martin had been at the forefront of top recruiting classes. Malone also acknowledged that he is learning the process around the college recruiting landscape.

Why This Poll Matters

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, the Tar Heels have been overlooked, despite a relatively strong transfer portal class that included Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas as the marquee acquisitions. So, it is significant that 16 percent of the coaches polled in this survey thought that Malone was the best high-major hire in the country.

That's also why I have been relatively higher on the Tar Heels than most heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season. While North Carolina may not have a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the talent on this roster is more evenly spread out. Pairing that depth with a coach who has developed players into NBA superstars should translate into winning basketball in Chapel Hill.