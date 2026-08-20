UNC's Malone Speaks on Recruiting Mindset With Blue-Blood Program

While it's ambiguous what the North Carolina Tar Heels will look like in 2026, it has been an exciting few months for the basketball program.

Earlier this week, head coach Michael Malone sat down with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein to discuss his first offseason in Chapel Hill. One of the topics was the approach to roster construction.

Malone's Thoughts

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“My whole mindset is: this is North Carolina," Malone said. "We’re going to get the best players in the country. We’re not going to settle. We’re not going to take a back seat to anybody, we’re going to go out and get the best players."

“And if we feel we can get a high school player that can come in here and make an impact right away, we’re going to get that player," Malone continued. "That’s my mindset. And then you also have, come the springtime after the season, the transfer portal."

Speaking of the transfer portal, the Tar Heels' 2026 roster was predominantly built through that avenue. Malone described how this offseason was a great learning experience for him moving forward.

“I have one transfer portal in me now, going through that, learning about it," Malone said. "And I think going into next year’s portal, I’ll have a hell of a lot more information, I’ll be a lot more comfortable. But when you consider when I got the job, and the roster we were able to put together, getting a guy like Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas, to name a few - we feel like we did a hell of a job."

Takeaways and Reactions

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the last five years with Hubert Davis as head coach, North Carolina has fallen in the pecking order among blue-blood programs. Yes, the Tar Heels were still able to land elite prospects , but that was mostly due to the program’s logo and historic value.

As Malone stated, North Carolina expects to be in the running for elite prospects every year. The Tar Heels will always be included in those discussions, but sustained success will elevate the program's chances of landing those players. That's why this upcoming season is so important for Malone, as he needs to re-establish a winning culture in Chapel Hill.

Jan 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So far, the 54-year-old head coach has set the foundation, at least in recruiting, as the Tar Heels landed several marquee transfers. To Malone's credit, he brought in Chuck Martin - who previously served under John Calipari at Arkansas - to enhance the recruiting process. His inclusion on the coaching staff was instrumental in North Carolina's ability to revamp its roster quickly.

Overall, North Carolina will always be in consideration for high school prospects and players in the transfer portal, but if the program wants that to be a consistent aspect, competing in meaningful games in March is necessary. If you look at Duke , for instance, it's in the same boat as North Carolina, but making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament has elevated its chances of landing elite players.

Jon Scheyer also has a clear correlation in that department, and that's why I'm confident the Tar Heels can bounce back in the near future. It's only been a few months, but Malone has demonstrated that he can sell players on the program, his system and culture, and his vision for their development and role on the team. It remains to be seen how this will all unfold, but the Tar Heels are in good hands with Malone at the helm.