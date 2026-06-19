Why Owen Hull's Performance in UNC's Win Makes Sense

The North Carolina Tar Heels were utterly dominant in their 12-7 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, advancing to the National Championship. The score does not accurately depict the competitive level of this game, as North Carolina entered the seventh inning with a nine-run lead.

Obviously, the Tar Heels' offense was the catalyst for their ability to coast to victory, and Owen Hull had his fingerprints all over this result. During the team's postgame press conference , Hull discussed why his preparation and film study contributed to his performance. Additionally, he joked around about Carter French revealing his secret strategy.

Hull's Thoughts

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) drives in run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"Scouting report’s a secret, but as a lineup as a whole we try to stick to the process of not letting our at-bats carry into each other," Hull said. "I can’t believe he [Carter French] told you all my secrets. But, yes, I do my homework on the pitchers before the game. And I’m not going to dive too deep into that. But, yeah, [got to] do your homework if you want to do well at school, yeah."

Forbes' Thoughts

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes walks to the mound during the seventh inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

North Carolina's head coach, Scott Forbes , also highlighted Hull's performance, stating that this team has so many players who can make an impact.

"But it’s been to me - the common theme on this team is, obviously Owen’s been Owen, and we’ve had some guys that have been unbelievable," Forbes said. "But we’ve had different guys step up in big moments."

Overall Takeaways

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes talks on the mound against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Hull jump-started the Tar Heels' scoring onslaught, driving in the first run of the game with a double to deep right field. The center fielder then forced the issue, stealing third base, causing a throwing error, and scoring North Carolina's second run of the game. Hull hit another RBI double in the fourth inning, pushing the Tar Heels' lead to 6-1.

Overall, Hull went 4-of-5 at the plate and was one of the main reasons North Carolina was able to coast to the finish line and clinch a spot in the National Championship. The Tar Heels will face the Oklahoma Sooners, with Game 1 set for Saturday. If North Carolina wants to win the title and hoist the trophy, Hull and this offense will need to replicate their performances during this phase of the College World Series.

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) scores as first baseman Erik Paulsen (44) and shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With that being said, the Tar Heels should enter the national title series with immense confidence, as they have lost only one game this entire postseason.