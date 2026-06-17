UNC-WVU Preview: Starting Pitcher, Projected Lineup, Clinching National Championship Berth
For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Tar Heels have started 2-0 in the College World Series. Not only does the strong opening put them in an advantageous spot, but it also provides the Tar Heels with an extra day of rest and preparation.
North Carolina awaited the winner of West Virginia and Troy on Tuesday, and the Mountaineers prevailed, setting up a second matchup against the Tar Heels in a four-day span. These two teams met on Sunday, with North Carolina winning 5-2. They will meet again on Wednesday at 2:00 pm ET. With all of that in mind, here is a preview of this matchup, as there are significant stakes on the line for both teams.
UNC's Starting Pitcher
During his press conference on Tuesday morning, head coach Scott Forbes announced that Folger Boaz will be starting on the mound for the Tar Heels.
- "The way this format is set up, if you start Caden Glauber, he might be done for the rest of the tournament if he does 100 pitches,” Forbes said. "We’re doing the same thing we did in the regional. I thought Folger Boaz was outstanding against East Carolina. I thought he threw the ball well, especially early against Georgia Tech, one of the best offenses in the country. I think he can beat anybody.”
Forbes brought up Glauber because in Game 3 of the Super Regionals against USC, Boaz was initially the starting pitcher, but the 51-year-old head coach pivoted to Glauber, who delivered with a stellar outing. North Carolina's pitching depth is robust, so there is no reason to shorten or wear out the starting rotation. This is the correct decision by Forbes, especially because the Tar Heels have two chances to lock up a spot in the National Championship.
Batting Lineup
1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Designated Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Left Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Carter French - Right Field
Forbes has made slight changes to the lineup over the last few weekends, but these have primarily affected the batting order. With the Tar Heels having sustained success with this lineup, I expect Forbes and this coaching staff not to make any alterations.
How North Carolina Advances to National Championship
The Tar Heels' path to clinching a spot in the National Championship is very straightforward. If North Carolina wins against West Virginia on Wednesday, it will occupy one of the final two spots and compete for the national title.
If the Tar Heels lose on Wednesday, they will have a second chance against West Virginia, as they need to lose twice to be eliminated.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.