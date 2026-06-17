UNC-WVU Preview: Starting Pitcher, Projected Lineup, Clinching National Championship Berth

For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Tar Heels have started 2-0 in the College World Series. Not only does the strong opening put them in an advantageous spot, but it also provides the Tar Heels with an extra day of rest and preparation.

North Carolina awaited the winner of West Virginia and Troy on Tuesday, and the Mountaineers prevailed, setting up a second matchup against the Tar Heels in a four-day span. These two teams met on Sunday, with North Carolina winning 5-2 . They will meet again on Wednesday at 2:00 pm ET. With all of that in mind, here is a preview of this matchup, as there are significant stakes on the line for both teams.

UNC's Starting Pitcher

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Folger Boaz (36) fist bumps catcher Colin Hynek (23) after the first inning against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

During his press conference on Tuesday morning, head coach Scott Forbes announced that Folger Boaz will be starting on the mound for the Tar Heels.

"The way this format is set up, if you start Caden Glauber, he might be done for the rest of the tournament if he does 100 pitches,” Forbes said. "We’re doing the same thing we did in the regional. I thought Folger Boaz was outstanding against East Carolina. I thought he threw the ball well, especially early against Georgia Tech, one of the best offenses in the country. I think he can beat anybody.”

North Carolina Pitcher Folger Boaz (36) winds up for the pitch against Arizona in the Super Regionals held in Chapel Hill on June 7, 2025. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forbes brought up Glauber because in Game 3 of the Super Regionals against USC, Boaz was initially the starting pitcher, but the 51-year-old head coach pivoted to Glauber, who delivered with a stellar outing. North Carolina's pitching depth is robust , so there is no reason to shorten or wear out the starting rotation. This is the correct decision by Forbes, especially because the Tar Heels have two chances to lock up a spot in the National Championship.

Batting Lineup

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) and center fielder Owen Hull (8) celebrate scoring against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Designated Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Left Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Carter French - Right Field

Forbes has made slight changes to the lineup over the last few weekends, but these have primarily affected the batting order . With the Tar Heels having sustained success with this lineup, I expect Forbes and this coaching staff not to make any alterations.

How North Carolina Advances to National Championship

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' path to clinching a spot in the National Championship is very straightforward. If North Carolina wins against West Virginia on Wednesday, it will occupy one of the final two spots and compete for the national title.

If the Tar Heels lose on Wednesday, they will have a second chance against West Virginia, as they need to lose twice to be eliminated.