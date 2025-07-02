Former Tar Heels Women's Basketball Star Honing Her Craft Overseas
When Maria Gakdeng was cut by the WNBA's Atlanta Dream at the final roster cut before the season started, he could have sulked and gone home. Instead she was focused and concentrated on where she could go next and continue her illustrious basketball career.
She was not going to allow a missed opportunity to play in the WNBA set her back. She dusted herself off and looked for other opportunities.
Gakdeng will now take her show on the road, across the pond, to play basketball with Tarr KSC Szekszard in Hungary.
She posted on social media Tuesday how grateful she was for the opportunity and how she feels about those who helped her along the way.
"Before I enter the next chapter in my life, I want to express gratitude for the one that had the biggest impact on my life this far and kickstarted the journey that is making me the woman that I aspire to be," Dakgeng said. "Truly my family forever."
Her comment brought well wishes and heart-felt comments from those who follow her on social media.
Her new club, founded in 2008, is in Szeksgard, Hungary. They are a top-division team and she will play with the best players the country has to offer. When he dons the blue and white of her new club, she will resemble the attire she wore in Chapel Hill.
She joins fellow former Tar Heels hoop star Lexi Donarski who is also playing in Hungary. It is conceivable the two stars could face off in game competition.
After transferring in from Boston College, Gakdeng really made a home and a name for herself in Chapel Hill. She blossomed into one of the top centers in the country. She could have transferred to one of many schools, but Gakdeng decided to come down Tobacco Road.
She protected the rim for coach Courtney Banghart and the offense ran through her. She was a dangerous shooter from the paint and also kicked the ball out to who teammates who would have a more desirable shot. She was extremely competent on the offensive boards and was quite adept at setting screens for her teammates.
Just because she is playing in Europe does not mean she wants to make it a career in Hungary. She is looking to build up her resume so she can come back to the States and get another shot at the WNBA.
