UNC Women Drop UCLA Game; Men Ready for NC Central
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere recaps North Carolina’s double-digit loss to UCLA in women’s basketball and previews Friday’s men’s game against NC Central.
Here is a partial transcript of Luka Bogavac's media availability from Tuesday.
How comfortable are you now with everything?
I think I still have space to be more comfortable. I think maybe I was nervous, so that's why I missed a lot of shots tonight. With time it will get better and I'll feel more comfortable because everything is new for me. I've only spent maybe forty minutes with the guys on the court together. The style and pace are different from what I played last year, so as I said, with time on the court I'll get more and more comfortable.
On how UNC’s fan base has embraced him..,
We spoke every day about our crowd, our fans. It's amazing in just this short time, how they love me, how they show me the lobby. I just have one thing in my head when I step on the court dress, to keep them back, also, because there are, as I said, six men. They push us, and they will push us for sure during the whole year.
So I just here in my mind to give, give back that this love and thanks, thanks to them because I saw everywhere, and how they love me. They're sharing my name. So I really love this, and I will try every single game just to the give them back something, you know.
How Ivan Matlekovic and Henri Veesaar have helped him transition in Chapel Hill…
for sure, even it's his (Ivan Matlekovic) second year here, so he knows a little bit how things go. So for me, the first month or second was just, you know, I was just asking everything about, you know, about the practices, the style, how we practice. Everything is kind of different where I played before, I think in general, in Europe. So I think now I feel more comfortable. And with the time, just getting more comfortable.
You knew about the reputation for sure, but did anything about the crowd or atmosphere surprise you — like the Kansas game, for instance?
I come from countries where basketball is everything. I've seen great atmospheres, but this one was amazing. Every single game here has an incredible atmosphere, no matter the opponent. I just try to bring people in and keep the arena packed every single game.
