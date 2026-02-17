Derek Dixon Highlights 2 Keys in UNC Win Over Pitt

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 79-65 on Saturday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center. Despite Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar both unavailable due to injuries, the Tar Heels were able to comfortably blow by the Panthers, who have been one of the worst teams in the country this season.

Several players made noticeable impacts on the game, including freshman guard Derek Dixon, who recorded three points, seven assists, and seven rebounds while shooting 1-of-5 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. While the scoring and shooting production was underwhelming, Dixon's ability to affect the game in other areas was apparent.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard spoke on the performance from the team without its leading scorers.

Dixon's Thoughts

The freshman guard began his meeting with the media talking his relationship with Wilson and how the team responded to the news of the injury.

"Yeah, I mean, Caleb and I are tight," Dixon said. "We talk all the time, so I knew after he got the result, and obviously, that hurts. He's a big loss for the team. But Coach said, "Carolina plays on Saturday." Doesn't matter who's out there. We [got to] come out here ready to play. And I thought we did that."

With the Tar Heels' frontcourt tandem out, head coach Hubert Davis was forced into deploying a guard-heavy rotation. While that could have been detrimental on the glass, North Carolina's tempo improved. Dixon explained how that was an emphasis throughout the week in practice.

"For sure, that was an emphasis for us all week, just trying to use our speed, because we don't necessarily have the same size, but trying to get out and play fast and play in transition," Dixon said.

Multiple players were elevated into expanded roles in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh, and Dixon highlighted those individuals while discussing how each player acknowledged that they would have to step up.

"Yeah, I think you know it wasn't going to come from one person," Dixon said. "Everybody had to step up. I thought Jarin was really good. I thought Luka [Bogavac] was good. Zayden [High], can't say enough great things about him when he's confident, aggressive, like that. It's great to see, and he plays like that in practice every day. So it's good to see it come to fruition in the game."

