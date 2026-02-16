Role Players’ Impact Critical in UNC Win, Davis Says

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 79-65 on Saturday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center. On Thursday, the university announced that star freshman Caleb Wilson suffered a hand fracture in the loss to the Miami Hurricanes, with no timetable for return set. Moments before tip-off, center Henri Veesaar was ruled out with an undisclosed injury, leaving the Tar Heels short-handed.

With those two players out , head coach Hubert Davis elevated Luka Bogavac and Zayden High to the starting lineup. Bogavac has been a regular in North Carolina's rotation, but High has been used sparingly throughout the season. The 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward recorded 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from the field.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the 55-year-old head coach discussed how High took advantage of his opportunity.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Always tell him that when your number is called, your job and responsibility is to be ready," Davis said about his conversations with High. "I can’t tell you when it will be or where or how, in a manner in which, but your job and responsibility is to be ready. I mean, last week at this time, he didn’t play in the Duke game, and a week later, he’s starting. He’s playing 32 minutes. And so the job that he did, defensively, rebounding the basketball, staying out of foul trouble, giving us a post presence, didn’t turn the ball over. I’m just really happy for him.”

Freshman guard Derek Dixon only scored three points while shooting 1-of-5 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. However, Dixon contributed in other departments, recording seven assists and seven rebounds. Davis explained how the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is able to affect the game in a multitude of ways.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“There’s so many other ways that you can impact winning, other than just scoring," Davis said. "And Derek being out there taking care of the basketball, we had 18 assists and four turnovers. So, he was the guy that led us in regard to making the easy play. And maybe he didn’t score a lot or shoot the ball well, but not only do we lose Caleb and Henri today, but they’re our two leading scorers or two leading rebounders. And so, I told everybody. I said, ‘you need to get five. You need to get at least five.’ And so, for Derek to get seven (rebounds), that’s awesome. I’m really proud of him.”

