UNC Women’s Basketball: A Look at Five-Star Nyla Brooks
Five-star Nyla Brooks, a McDonald's All-American, will play for Courtney Banghart alongside fellow freshmen Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Queiroz. Other than North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, and Tennessee offered the Alexandria, Virginia native during her recruiting process.
247Sports Director of Scouting, Women's Basketball Brandon Clay wrote a report on Brook's abilities on the hardwood floor:
"Brooks is one of the country’s best at using her energy to be productive around the basket. She has displayed some range on her outside shot, though that’s an area I would expect her to continue building upon once she arrives at college.
For now, her willingness to be a high-level rebounder both in her area and out will be paramount to her early success. Brooks is one of the few forwards in the class who projects as a plus defender and rebounder early in her college career. She’ll need to capitalize on that and also excel at attacking the paint off the dribble drive."
Additionally, Brooks won Virginia's Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year as she went to Bishop Ireton High School. And Banghart had a heartfelt message to share on the matter, per GoHeels:
"Congratulations to our very own Nyla Brooks, on her Gatorade Player of the Year announcement. This honor is a testament to her talent, unwavering dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence," said head coach Courtney Banghart. "We are beyond proud to have her as part of the Carolina family, and our entire program and community are thrilled to support her on this well-deserved recognition."
Here's more information found on GoHeels about Brook's journey prior to stepping on UNC's campus:
"Before UNC: Graduate of Bishop Ireton High School … 2025 McDonald’s All-American … Participated in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic … 2025 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year … Led Bishop Ireton to a 27-6 record as a senior and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I State Championship …
Honored as the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year … Tallied 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in her final prep campaign … Touted as the No. 13 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by ESPN."
The UNC women's basketball team finished the 2024-2025 campaign 29-8 overall and 13-5 in the ACC, plus sweeping the Duke Blue Devils. However, Coach Banghart's team would fall to its rival in the Sweet 16 by a score of 47-38 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Graduate Alyssa Ustby led the Tar Heels in scoring with 10.9 points per game, as she was trailed by senior Maria Gakdeng with 10.8, and graduate student Lexi Donarski with 10.7. Sophomore Reniya Kelly led the underclassmen with 9.6 points per game.
This season may see more success with the talent Coach Banghart is reloading with, but only time will tell if that happens.
