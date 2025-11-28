Expected Environment for Season Finale in the Eyes of Belichick
Winning on the road in any sport is a daunting task, especially when it is against an in-state rival in the final game of the season. The North Carolina Tar Heels will be in that exact situation, as they take on North Carolina State on the road in Week 14.
This season, the Tar Heels are 1-3 on the road, which does not bode well for their prospects on Saturday against North Carolina State, which has demonstrated to be a strong home team.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday during his press conference availability, head coach Bill Belichick went into depth on how difficult it will be for his coaching staff and players on Saturday.
Belichick's Thoughts
- "Yeah, we've talked about it. Several of our coaches have also coached over there and played over there," Belichick said. "So, look, they played very well at home. They got an excellent record the last few years. We understand that it's going to be a big challenge."
- "Playing there and the field, the turf, the environment, it is what it is. We can't control it, except to be able to deal with it. There are some things we think we can do to help ourselves, but ultimately, we're going to have to go out there and play against [North Carolina] State.
- "That is the real opponent. Of course, the field and the environment is part of it, but ultimately, we're going to have to tackle them, block them, and throw and catch to win. If we don't do that, it won't make any difference about all the rest of it."
As mentioned earlier, North Carolina State's home record this season speaks for itself. The Wolfpack are 5-1 at home this season, including wins over Georgia Tech and Virginia, who have each been near or at the top of the standings for the majority of the season.
In rivalry games at the end of the season, with honor and pride on the line, sometimes emotion can get the best of players. That was the case last week against Duke, as the Tar Heels committed several unnecessary roughness penalties throughout the game.
- "Well, we need to do much better job of that," Belichick said. "Too many personal foul penalties, and that really cost us in the game. So, we've talked about it all year. We've addressed it, and we expect those to be called, because that's the way that they have called them all season. The ACC officials have been pretty consistent on that. We need to do a better job of keeping our poise and playing football and not doing things after the play."
