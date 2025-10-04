UNC Women’s Basketball Schedule: Texas
The North Carolina women's basketball team has an exhibition facing the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday, October 30, at 6:00 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, inside State Farm Arena, belonging to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The Gamecocks finished as the national championship runner-ups earlier this year, falling at the hands of the UConn Huskies, 82-59. But on UNC's schedule marks another Final Four team, following its trip to Mexico for the 2025 Cancun Challenge.
Who is it? The Texas Longhorns.
UNC and Texas will square off on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. for the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tar Heels will have the chance to improve their skills, going up against a highly-touted team, led by head coach Vic Schaefer, who was named the 2025 SEC Coach of the Year, and not too long ago, the 2023 Big 12 Coach of the Year. Schaefer has been listed for other awards, too: 2022 TABC Division 1 Coach of the Year, 2019 espnW National Coach of the Year, 2019 SEC Coach of the Year, 2018 Naismith National Coach of the Year and more.
Last season for Texas, it was led by then-junior Madison Booker, a sixth-year Taylor Jones and a then-senior Rori Harmon. Booker finished as the team's leading scorer with 16.3 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field goal range. Jones scored 11.9 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds, notching a 58.3 percent from the field. Harmon rounded out the Top 3 scorers, contributing with 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
Here is a list of Texas' roster for the 2025-2026 season:
Freshman Grace Prenter
Freshman Aaliyah Crump
Sophomore Bryanna Preston
Sophomore Jordan Lee
Sophomore Justice Carlton
Sophomore Lovisa Asbrink Hose
Junior Breya Cunningham
Junior Madison Booker
Senior Kyla Oldacre
Senior Sarah Graves
Senior Ashton Judd
Senior Teya Sidberry
Graduate Rori Harmon
In comparison, here is UNC's:
Freshman Taliyah Henderson
Freshman Liza Astakhova
Freshman Nyla Brooks
Freshman Taissa Queiroz
Sophomore Lanie Grant
Sophomore Jordan Zubich
Sophomore Elina Aarnisalo
Sophomore Blanca Thomas
Redshirt Sophomore Laila Hull
Redshirt Sophomore Ciera Toomey
Junior Reniya Kelly
Junior Sydney Barker
Senior Nyla Harris
Senior Indya Nivar
UNC will be outmatched in the collegiate experience department when taking on the Longhorns, and does not make things any easier, given this contest will be a road game — far, far away from Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels will be inside a noisy Moody Center when the two teams set to face off, which will be a huge experience for the underclassmen, later on down the road and if the team makes it far if it were to be a part of March Madness.
How Texas Made It to the Final Four
Texas finished last season with a record of 35-4 overall, going 15-1 in the SEC. It also had a perfect home record of 17-0, as well as 10-2 on the road and 8-2 in a neutral court setting. A few of its notable wins came against Longhorns defeated Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Maryland, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri. The four losses were surrendered to West Virginia and South Carolina, three different times, including the Final Four matchup.
Schaefer's squad opened March Madness with a win over 16-seed William & Mary, winning easily, 105-61. Followed by beating eight-seed Illinois and fifth-seed Tennessee during the Round of 32 and Sweet 16, then slid past TCu during the Elite 8 with an 11-point victory, 58-47, before its date with the Gamecocks on Friday, April 4. Then, that's where the road ended for Texas and took it back to Austin.
This Will Be a Big Test for UNC
North Carolina will be challenged during this contest, as the Longhorns have the experience to combat any talent the Tar Heels have on their roster. Head coach Courtney Banghart will learn a lot from her squad that night, and should gather more insight as to which ways will benefit the team as a whole, whether on offense or defense. The freshmen will get a taste of high-end college basketball, and as a whole unit, the players will get to learn more about each other through a tough test.
If you're a Tar Heel fan, circle your calendars, this should be one game you do no want to miss.
