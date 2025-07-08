UNC Women’s Basketball: Taissa Queiroz, California to Chapel Hill
From the West Coast, in Santa Rosa, California, Taissa Queiroz will have the chance to get her first in-game action as a Tar Heel this fall, after enrolling this past spring semester and getting acclimated with the team ahead of time.
And one thing that stands out is her Brazilian roots. At six-foot-two, the four-star prospect can play at either the guard or wing position, giving Courtney Banghart flexibility when making substitutions.
247Sports Director of Scouting, Women's Basketball Brandon Clay scouted Queiroz on July 12 of last year saying the following:
"Queiroz is a dynamic option on the perimeter. She's played the game at a high level even spending time with the Brazil National Team program at FIBA events in the past. Queiroz is a creative scorer capable of putting the basketball on the hardwood to create a shot. She is also a capable shot maker off the catch and shoot from behind the arc.
Queiroz likes to get to her spot then spin away from defenders to create additional space to score. Add that to the bounce in Queiroz step and you have a prospect who can be a contributing factor in multiple areas."
Queiroz's reasoning for joining the Tar Heels stems from Coach Banghart's honesty and the experience of her visit to Chapel Hill.
247Sports National Staff Writer Dushawn London captured her feelings, as Queiroz said:
“I committed to North Carolina because I really liked my official visit and how truthful they were with me," Queiroz said. "I really appreciate that. I saw a lot of things that I really liked. And, head coach is a really nice person.
I think that she's going to help me a lot — not just as a basketball player, but also as a woman. From now until when I get there, there will be a lot of differences and I think she'll help a lot with that. I really trust her and her staff."
GoHeels included a description of Queiroz's basketball life prior to UNC saying:
"Before UNC: Early enrollee, graduating from Cardinal Newman early to join the Tar Heels for the Spring of 2025 … Set to practice with UNC the remainder of the season and redshirt … Ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN …
Named the San Francisco Chronicle Co-North Bay Player of the Year and was ranked a Top-Five player in the West Coast by Preps – Bay Area … Boasts international experience for her home country of Brazil … Assisted her home country to a first-place finish at the 2022 U18 South America Cup in Argentina."
It's not a hidden secret that Coach Banghart creates a welcoming environment in the locker room, as the success has been evident after posing a 29-8 record during the 2024-2025 season. Queiroz is part of a freshman class that also has five-star Nyla Brooks and four-star Taliyah Henderson.
Those three will join rising sophomore Lanie Grant, rising junior Reniya Kelly, and rising senior Indya Nivar to help continue the program's recent success, and get past the Sweet 16 in next year's edition of March Madness.
There are expectations, just like how Hubert Davis does this coming season for the men's team, but Coach Banghart's roster has the components to be victorious in its own manner.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!